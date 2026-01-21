Smart Packaging Market Grows to $26.15 Billion in 2025, Driven by E-commerce Surge

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Packaging Materials Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart packaging materials market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $23.22 billion in 2024 to an expected $41.51 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 12.2%. Key drivers include increasing demand for sustainable solutions, consumer awareness of food safety, expanding e-commerce, and regulatory pressures on packaging waste. The rising adoption of active and intelligent packaging, investment in automation, and technological advancements are shaping this dynamic market.

E-commerce continues to propel market growth, fueled by consumers' preference for online shopping, leading to increased demand for smart packaging that offers real-time tracking and tamper detection. In a notable example, the US Census Bureau reported that fourth-quarter 2023 e-commerce sales reached $324.8 billion, highlighting the sector's robust expansion.

Leading companies are innovating with next-generation delivery systems to enhance convenience and sustainability. Spectrum Brands Inc. introduced a novel AeroFlexx Pak for its FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Shampoo, reducing plastic use by 66% and maintaining product performance. Meanwhile, Amcor Plc's merger with Berry Global positions them as a leader in consumer and healthcare packaging, combining material science and innovation to advance sustainable development.

Main players in this industry include 3M Company, WestRock Co., Tetra Pak International S.A., Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, and more. These companies are investing in research and development, focusing on sustainable solutions and innovative packaging technologies such as IoT-enabled and nano-enabled materials.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest growth through 2029. Countries actively contributing to this expansion include China, India, the USA, and Germany.

The market is also influenced by international trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs in the Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile sectors. For instance, escalating US tariffs on imported raw materials are driving changes in sourcing and materials, with many businesses shifting towards recycled or biodegradable alternatives to manage increased costs.

The smart packaging materials market research report offers comprehensive insights, including detailed market sizing, competitive analysis, regional shares, and forward-looking opportunities. It underscores the significant transformations occurring in the industry, from innovations in packaging substances that enhance protection, preservation, and communication, to addressing global dynamics and the shifting economic landscape.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Develop a global perspective with extensive coverage across 15 geographies.

Understand the influence of macroeconomic factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade policies, tariffs, post-pandemic supply chain shifts, inflation, and interest rate fluctuations.

Craft regional and national strategies using localized data and insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments for potential investments.

Surpass competitors with data-driven forecasts and insights into market drivers and trends.

Derive a deep understanding of customer preferences based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark your company's performance against key competitors.

Enhance internal and external presentations using comprehensive data and analysis.

Receive updated data accompanied by an Excel data sheet for seamless data manipulation and analysis.

Access a user-friendly Excel dashboard featuring the report's data.

Market Overview:

Gain insights into the largest and fastest-growing market for smart packaging materials, and understand its relationship with the broader economy, demography, and comparable markets. The report explores forces that will influence the market's trajectory, such as technological shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences.

The report delineates market characteristics, size and growth trajectory, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, and strategic trends. Historical and forecast market growth are detailed across various geographies.

Market characteristics explain the smart packaging materials sector thoroughly.

Market size details historical growth and forecasts future development.

Forecasting considers decisive factors like technological advancements (such as AI and automation), geopolitical events, and economic policies.

Market segmentation categorizes the market into submarkets.

Geographical analysis provides market size comparisons and growth projections by region and country.

The competitive landscape section describes the market's competitive nature, highlighting market shares and major financial transactions that have shaped recent market trends.

Trends and strategies offer actionable guidance for companies navigating market recovery post-crisis.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $41.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Smart Packaging Materials market report include:

3M Company

WestRock Co.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Graphic Packaging International LLC

Avery Dennison Corporation

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

AptarGroup Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Printpack Inc.

Pragmatic Semiconductor

Wiliot

Evigence Sensors

Kezzler AS

Cypheme.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zk3p7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment