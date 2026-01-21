Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Research Report 2026: $16.55 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global armored personnel carrier (APC) market is poised for substantial growth, set to increase from $12.61 billion in 2025 to $13.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%, and projected to reach $16.55 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth is driven by several factors, including the adoption of wheeled APCs, expansion in modular APC platforms, and rising investment in troop protection. The increasing demand for next-gen APCs with advanced armor and weapons, unmanned variants, and improved operational efficiency further catalyzes growth.

Terrorist threats remain a significant driver of APC market expansion. APCs are pivotal in hostile environments, offering secure troop transportation, protection against small-arms fire, and enhanced tactical effectiveness. An example illustrating the surge in demand is the average fatalities per terrorist attack rising to 2.4 in 2024, highlighting the critical role of APCs in tactical and peacekeeping missions.

Leading in innovation, companies are focused on developing advanced APCs with features like all-terrain wide-track systems for improved performance in challenging terrains. Patria Plc's FAMOUS APC exemplifies this trend, employing innovative designs suitable for diverse mission types. Moreover, industry dynamics are reshaping through strategic acquisitions, such as Nurol Holding's acquisition of FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., enhancing capabilities in armored vehicle production.

The major players in the APC market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, and others, with North America being the largest market and Asia-Pacific identified as the fastest-growing region. Geopolitical factors and tariffs impact production costs and procurement timelines, necessitating a strategic focus on domestic manufacturing to mitigate risks and stimulate local industries.

New market reports provide comprehensive insights into global and regional market sizes, shares, trends, and opportunities. These reports offer an in-depth analysis of current and future industry scenarios, invaluable for stakeholders navigating the dynamic defense landscape.

Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a focus on countries like the USA, Germany, China, and India. The APC market involves sales of various APC types, their systems, and applications across military and civilian spheres, aiming for broad usage across defense, law enforcement, and private security sectors.

The APC market, characterized by factory gate values, encapsulates the sales revenue generated by manufacturers and extends across diverse segments and geographies, emphasizing the integral role of APCs in enhancing modern military mobility and protection.

Market Characteristics: Key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain, resource analysis, and competitive landscape.

Overview of the value chain, resource analysis, and competitive landscape. Trends and Strategies: Insights into digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation.

Insights into digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of frameworks and investment trends shaping growth.

Overview of frameworks and investment trends shaping growth. Market Size and Forecast: Analysis of historical growth and future outlook.

Type: Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Infantry Mobility Vehicle

System: Drive Systems, Weapons and Ammunition Control, Navigation Systems, etc.

Platform: Combat Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

Application: Military, Peacekeeping, Counter-Terrorism

End-Use: Defense, Law Enforcement, Private Security

Subsegments: Tracked, Wheeled, Amphibious and Airborne Infantry Fighting Vehicles; MRAP Vehicles; Armored Utility Vehicles

Key Companies Mentioned: Lockheed Martin, Rostec, BAE Systems, Thales, Textron Systems, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



