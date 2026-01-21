Satellite Modem Research Report 2026: $2.59 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Modem Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global satellite modem market has witnessed robust growth over recent years and continues to expand. With projections indicating growth from $1.73 billion in 2025 to $1.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%, the market is poised to reach $2.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. This impressive trajectory is fueled by increased deployment of satellites, growing demand for maritime and aviation connectivity, and the advancement of software-defined modems.

Noteworthy drivers of this expansion include the rising need for Satcom-on-the-move solutions, integration with 5G networks, and the expanding IoT connectivity in remote regions. Industry trends underscore the importance of high-speed data transmission, frequency-agile modem deployment, and software-defined modem solutions. A significant example of high-speed transmission is Japan's NICT achieving a data transmission speed of 402 Tb/s in 2024, highlighting how escalating data demands are spurring the sector's growth.

Innovation remains at the heart of market strategies, with key players prioritizing optical communication technologies for satellite-ground data transfer. Such technology offers high bandwidth, reduced latency, and security benefits. Kepler Communications Inc. exemplified this progression in 2023, unveiling an optical communication system compatible with the SDA's space data relay constellations, featuring high-speed inter-satellite connectivity and low-latency data delivery.

Strategic acquisitions also drive market dynamics. In July 2025, MDA Systems Inc. acquired SatixFy Ltd. for $356 million, aiming to integrate advanced digital satellite communication technologies into its offerings. This acquisition enhances MDA's competitiveness in the software-defined digital satellite market by driving innovations in beamforming and software-defined radio technologies.

The competitive landscape includes major entities such as Airbus SE, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

International trade relations and tariffs are influencing the satellite modem market, raising costs of imported components, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. However, this also encourages domestic manufacturing and innovation, providing more cost-effective solutions.

The comprehensive satellite modem market research report offers critical insights into market size, regional dynamics, major competitors, and growth opportunities. With extensive analysis of future scenarios, this report enables a full understanding of industry trends.

Satellite modems facilitate data communication between user equipment and networks, crucial for areas lacking terrestrial infrastructure. Key modem types include VSAT, broadband, military, and transportable modems, serving industries such as telecommunications, military, and energy.

Covering regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, alongside countries such as the USA, China, and Germany, the report highlights insights critical for navigating the fast-evolving satellite modem landscape.

Modem type: VSAT Modems, Broadband Satellite Modems, Military Satellite Modems, and Transportable Satellite Modems.

Data rate variations: High Speed, Mid Range, Entry Level

Frequency bands: C Band, Ka Band, Ku Band

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



