Business Jet Rental Research Report 2026: $17.62 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Jet Rental Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business Jet Rental Market Global Report 2026 offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the market's current and future prospects. Highlighting the significant growth currently experienced in the market, this report serves as a comprehensive guide to the emerging trends that will influence the industry over the next decade and beyond.





The business jet rental market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from $8.65 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $9.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%. This surge is driven by rising demand for flexible and private air travel among business executives, increased corporate travel budgets, and the proliferation of charter service providers. Moreover, advancements in luxury in-flight amenities and the growing availability of small to mid-sized business jets for rental are contributing to this expansion.

Looking to the future, the business jet rental market is set to grow to $17.62 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.2%. This growth forecast is underpinned by the rise of on-demand and digital booking platforms, expanding eco-friendly business jet fleets, and increasing demand for private air travel in emerging markets. Integration of advanced in-flight connectivity and the development of subscription-based and fractional ownership models are also pivotal trends.

The aviation industry's increasing demand is a key driver for the business jet rental market's growth. Factors such as economic upturns, higher disposable incomes, globalization, and technological advancements in aircraft are fueling this demand. Business jet rentals augment the aviation sector by enhancing operational efficiency, generating revenue, and meeting the needs of high-net-worth individuals and corporate executives for flexible, luxurious travel options. Airbus exemplifies this growth, with a reported delivery of 766 commercial aircraft in 2024, reflecting sustained demand.

Companies like FlyJetr and flyExclusive Inc. illustrate the market's dynamic nature. FlyJetr launched a premier luxury charter service, offering bespoke services to clients with a novel booking feature, Set and Jet, providing seamless access to over 15,000 jets globally. Meanwhile, flyExclusive Inc.'s acquisition of Jet.AI Inc.'s aviation business aims to bolster its position in the private aviation sector by expanding fleet and operational capabilities.

Leading companies in the business jet rental sector include NetJets Inc., Jet Aviation AG, Wheels Up Partners LLC, and many more, highlighting a competitive landscape of service innovation. North America is currently the largest market, yet regions such as Asia-Pacific are poised for rapid growth.

Global trade changes and tariffs impact the sector, heightening operational costs and affecting fleet management strategies. This is driving localized maintenance and sourcing partnerships, likely bolstering the domestic aviation infrastructure in the long term.

The business jet rental market report provides exhaustive insights into global market size, regional shares, competitors, market segments, trends, and a comprehensive analysis of the industry's current and future outlook. This market is defined by diverse rental models including on-demand charter, fractional ownership, jet card programs, and leasing options facilitated by a variation of jet sizes. Included are specific countries, ensuring geographical comprehensiveness: USA, UK, Canada, China, among others. The reported market value incorporates revenues from chartered flight services, luxury in-flight services, and jet leasing directly between providers and end consumers.

Report Scope:

Rental Types: On-Demand Charter, Fractional Ownership, Jet Card Programs, Aircraft Leasing.

Aircraft Types: Light, Medium, Large.

End-Users: Private, Operators.

Notable Companies: NetJets Inc., Jet Aviation AG, Wheels Up Partners LLC, Flexjet LLC, Solairus Aviation LLC, VistaJet Limited, among others.

Geographical Coverage: Includes major markets in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and more, covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

NetJets Inc.

Jet Aviation AG

Wheels Up Partners LLC

Flexjet LLC

Solairus Aviation LLC

VistaJet Limited

XO Global LLC

Gama Aviation Plc

Jet Linx Aviation

Air Charter Service Group Ltd.

Clay Lacy Aviation Inc.

Executive Jet Management Inc.

Nicholas Air LLC

Airshare LLC

JetSuite Inc.

Magellan Jets LLC

GlobeAir AG

Sentient Jet

SaxonAir

Victor International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wox0ef

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment