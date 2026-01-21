Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Research Report 2026: $6.63 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) market is poised for robust growth, expanding from $2.9 billion in 2025 to $3.45 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. This growth is driven by increased utilization of AUVs for oceanographic research, naval surveillance, and mine detection, powered by advancements in battery and propulsion technologies that extend operational endurance.

Offshore oil and gas exploration also plays a pivotal role, with AUVs critical for seabed mapping and inspection in challenging underwater environments. Growth from 2026 onwards is attributed to multi-mission AUVs, AI-driven navigation, real-time decision-making, and the expansion into commercial applications such as underwater infrastructure inspection and pipeline monitoring.

As projections indicate the market reaching $6.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.7%, there is notable investment in environmental monitoring, deep-sea exploration, and long-endurance multi-hull vehicles for complex operations. Key market trends for this period include advanced underwater navigation systems, autonomous mission planning, and the integration of multi-sensor payloads.

This growth is further bolstered by the offshore oil and gas sector, where AUVs inspect pipework and subsea installations, ensuring operational integrity. According to Rystad Energy, greenfield capital expenditure for offshore projects is set to exceed $100 billion in 2023, with $214 billion in new investments over the next two years, showcasing a 16% growth. This expansion underlines the vital role of AUVs in these industries.

Leading market players are establishing strategic collaborations to bolster their positions. For instance, in June 2023, Petrobras partnered with Nauticus Robotics to develop and test the Aquanaut AUV, enhancing Brazil's offshore operations. Similarly, Helsing SE acquired Blue Ocean in October 2025 to merge AUV manufacturing expertise with AI-enabled systems for maritime defense initiatives.

Prominent companies in the AUV market include Fugro N.V., Kongsberg Gruppen A.S.A, Teledyne Technologies Inc., The Boeing Company, Atlas Elektronik Gmbh, and more. Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in 2025, with significant developments across regions like North America and Europe. However, trade relations and tariffs are impacting costs and fostering localized production, enhancing domestic innovation and investment in advanced AUV systems.

The comprehensive market research report offers detailed insights, including market shares, segment analysis, and trend opportunities, providing an in-depth perspective of the industry's current and future scenario. With a focus on the sales of torpedo, streamlined, and multi-hull vehicles, the report outlines key market values and revenue analysis across global geographies like Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA, among others.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Type: Shallow, Medium, Large

Payload Type: Cameras, Sensors, Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Echo Sounders, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

Technology: Collision Avoidance, Communication, Imaging, Navigation, Propulsion

Application: Archeological and Exploration, Environmental Protection and Monitoring, Military and Defense, Oceanography, Offshore Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Search and Salvage Operation

Subsegments:

Shallow: Small-Scale AUVs, Inspection and Monitoring AUVs;

Medium: Research AUVs, Survey AUVs;

Large: Long-Range Exploration AUVs, Military AUVs

Companies Mentioned: Key players include Fugro N.V., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Teledyne Technologies Inc, The Boeing Company, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.7% Regions Covered Global



