Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Results with Earnings Per Share Increasing By 15% On a Linked Quarter Basis

Record Quarterly Revenue of $124 Million

Organic Growth Strategy and The Hiring of Teams is Paying Dividends
With Linked Quarter Growth in Core Deposits of Approximately $800 Million and Business Loans of Over $175 Million

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company" or "Dime"), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $103.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, or $2.36 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $21.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $30.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, compared to $25.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and net loss available to common stockholders of $22.2 million, or ($0.54) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) was $34.5 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.79 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and $0.42 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, stated, "During the fourth quarter, we executed on all aspects of our strategic plan, including: substantial growth in core deposits and business loans, a reduction in the CRE concentration ratio, an improvement in return metrics and efficiency levels, and maintenance of solid asset quality levels. Total fourth quarter revenue of $124 million was a record for Dime, and we anticipate continued revenue growth in the years ahead as we have a significant loan repricing opportunity that will continue through 2027. Our organic growth strategy and the hiring of teams is paying dividends as evidenced by an 88% year-over-year increase in adjusted diluted EPS to $0.79 per share. Thanks to the hard work of all of our bankers and corporate staff, Dime has firmly established itself as a commercial and private banking powerhouse."

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 included:

  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.79 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.61 per share for the third quarter of 2025;
  • Total deposits increased $1.16 billion on a year-over-year basis;
  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $1.26 billion on a year-over-year basis;
  • Average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the fourth quarter increased to 30.5% compared to 29.9% for the prior quarter;
  • The loan to deposit ratio declined to 83.8% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 88.9% for the prior quarter;
  • Business loans grew $177.9 million on a linked quarter basis and $514.0 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • The net interest margin increased to 3.11% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.01% for the prior quarter;
  • The efficiency ratio decreased to 52.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 53.8% for the prior quarter;
  • The adjusted efficiency ratio decreased to 50.3% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 53.1% for the prior quarter;
  • The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio increased to 11.66% at the end of the fourth quarter;
  • The Company’s Consolidated CRE Concentration ratio was proactively managed lower to 387%; and
  • Non-performing assets declined by 27% on a linked quarter basis and represent 0.34% of Total Assets.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $112.3 million compared to $103.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $91.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Net Interest Margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.11% compared to 3.01% for the third quarter of 2025 and 2.79% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mr. Lubow commented, "We continue to have a significant loan repricing opportunity that will continue through 2027. Additionally, growth in core deposits and business loans will benefit us over time as we continue to grow customers and hire productive bankers. Our substantial liquidity position, which includes $2.35 billion of cash, provides us with the flexibility to be opportunistic and take advantage of lending opportunities as they may arise."

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate ("WAR") on the total loan portfolio was 5.27% at December 31, 2025, a 10 basis point decrease compared to the ending WAR of 5.37% on the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2025.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

                 
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 
(Dollars in thousands) Balance WAR(1) Balance WAR(1) Balance WAR(1) 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                
Business loans(2) $3,240,600 6.32%$3,062,674 6.60%$2,726,602 6.56%
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  1,035,983 4.94  1,030,949 4.92  952,195 4.72 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(3)(4)  3,424,565 4.46  3,509,811 4.52  3,820,492 4.49 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  2,933,287 5.07  2,975,474 5.13  3,231,398 5.13 
Acquisition, development, and construction  117,215 7.51  139,145 8.04  136,172 7.95 
Other loans  6,558 11.09  7,621 11.14  5,084 10.51 
Loans held for investment $10,758,208 5.27%$10,725,674 5.37%$10,871,943 5.26%


(1) WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.
(3) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

          
(Dollars in millions) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024
Originations Excluding New Lines of Credit $225.3 $170.6 $187.5
Originations Including New Lines of Credit  467.2  535.6  361.2


Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at December 31, 2025 were $12.84 billion, compared to $12.06 billion at September 30, 2025 and $11.69 billion at December 31, 2024.

Mr. Lubow commented, "Deposit growth in the fourth quarter was broad based, across all of our channels, including contributions from the branch network, commercial banking, private banking and municipal banking."

Brokered deposits were $200.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $200.0 million at September 30, 2025 and $422.8 million at December 31, 2024. Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $508.0 million at September 30, 2025 and $608.0 million at December 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $11.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, $12.2 million during the third quarter of 2025, and a loss of $33.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter 2024 results included $42.8 million of pre-tax loss-on-sale of securities related to the re-positioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $65.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, $62.2 million during the third quarter of 2025, and $60.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, and the FDIC special assessment, adjusted non-interest expense was $62.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, $62.0 million during the third quarter of 2025, and $57.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.72% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.73% during the linked quarter and 1.76% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.65% during the fourth quarter of 2025, 1.72% during the third quarter of 2025, and 1.68% during the fourth quarter of 2024 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 52.6% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 53.8% during the linked quarter and 105.9% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 50.3% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 53.1% during the linked quarter and 58.0% during the fourth quarter of 2024 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $16.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, $12.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, and $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2025 included $2.7 million of net expense from discrete items related to an uncertain tax position and a deferred tax item from prior tax years. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $9.1 million of income tax expense related to the taxable gain and Modified Endowment Contract Tax ("MEC Tax") on the surrender of legacy Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") assets. Excluding the tax impact of the discrete items noted above, the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 27.8%. Excluding the tax impact of the BOLI surrender, the fourth quarter 2024 effective rate was a tax benefit of 33.5%.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $52.3 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $72.1 million at September 30, 2025 and $49.5 million at December 31, 2024.

A credit loss provision of $10.9 million was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss provision of $13.3 million during the third quarter of 2025, and a credit loss provision of $13.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Capital Management

Stockholders’ equity increased $23.4 million to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.45 billion at September 30, 2025.

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of December 31, 2025.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.25 for the third quarter of 2025.

Book value per common share was $30.99 at December 31, 2025 compared to $30.44 at September 30, 2025.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $27.37 at December 31, 2025 compared to $26.81 at September 30, 2025 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2025 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ncxg8oo. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIddc983f5af2546dbb4f189945a63193d. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ncxg8oo.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island. (1)

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "annualized," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in government monetary or fiscal policies and actions may adversely affect our customers, cost of credit and overall result of operations; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, tariffs, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be difficulties or unanticipated expense incurred in the consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
718-782-6200 extension 5909

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
         
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2025
 2025
 2024
Assets:        
Cash and due from banks$2,353,966  $1,715,044  $1,283,571 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 797,935   662,667   690,693 
Securities held-to-maturity 618,901   623,094   637,339 
Loans held for sale 1,989      22,625 
Loans held for investment, net:        
Business loans(1) 3,240,600   3,062,674   2,726,602 
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment 1,035,983   1,030,949   952,195 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(2)(3) 3,424,565   3,509,811   3,820,492 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 2,933,287   2,975,474   3,231,398 
Acquisition, development and construction 117,215   139,145   136,172 
Other loans 6,558   7,621   5,084 
Allowance for credit losses (97,372)  (94,061)  (88,751)
Total loans held for investment, net 10,660,836   10,631,613   10,783,192 
Premises and fixed assets, net 31,255   32,525   34,858 
Restricted stock 67,197   66,989   69,106 
BOLI 401,163   396,904   290,665 
Goodwill 155,797   155,797   155,797 
Other intangible assets 2,938   3,173   3,896 
Operating lease assets 42,876   45,402   46,193 
Derivative assets 76,315   81,440   116,496 
Accrued interest receivable 55,572   57,048   55,970 
Other assets 74,891   67,247   162,857 
Total assets$15,341,631  $14,538,943  $14,353,258 
Liabilities:        
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)$3,915,081  $3,597,682  $3,355,829 
Interest-bearing checking 1,178,281   1,094,995   1,079,823 
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) 1,777,143   1,721,670   1,927,903 
Money market 4,806,572   4,425,143   4,198,784 
Certificates of deposit 1,117,118   1,138,872   1,069,081 
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) 12,794,195   11,978,362   11,631,420 
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits 47,051   83,240   54,715 
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits    5   6 
Total mortgage escrow deposits 47,051   83,245   54,721 
Total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) 12,841,246   12,061,607   11,686,141 
FHLBNY advances 508,000   508,000   608,000 
Other short-term borrowings       50,000 
Subordinated debt, net 272,503   272,459   272,325 
Derivative cash collateral 52,400   57,260   112,420 
Operating lease liabilities 45,729   48,138   48,993 
Derivative liabilities 73,573   77,637   108,347 
Other liabilities 72,411   61,500   70,515 
Total liabilities 13,865,862   13,086,601   12,956,741 
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, Series A 116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock 462   461   461 
Additional paid-in capital 623,041   622,657   624,822 
Retained earnings 854,167   835,083   794,526 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes (31,468)  (33,596)  (45,018)
Unearned equity awards (8,661)  (11,332)  (7,640)
Treasury stock, at cost (78,341)  (77,500)  (87,203)
Total stockholders' equity 1,475,769   1,452,342   1,396,517 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$15,341,631  $14,538,943  $14,353,258 


(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Interest income:              
Loans$147,143  $147,756  $148,000  $583,052  $590,492 
Securities 11,354   11,338   10,010   45,368   33,563 
Other short-term investments 21,987   16,449   7,473   57,022   26,094 
Total interest income 180,484   175,543   165,483   685,442   650,149 
Interest expense:              
Deposits and escrow 58,926   62,950   64,773   240,131   284,745 
Borrowed funds 8,718   8,406   8,542   33,859   41,036 
Derivative cash collateral 551   788   1,070   3,454   6,314 
Total interest expense 68,195   72,144   74,385   277,444   332,095 
Net interest income 112,289   103,399   91,098   407,998   318,054 
Provision for credit losses 10,889   13,294   13,715   43,030   36,113 
Net interest income after provision 101,400   90,105   77,383   364,968   281,941 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges and other fees 5,413   5,209   3,942   19,907   16,725 
Title fees 317   126   226   659   843 
Loan level derivative income 285   650   491   1,938   2,114 
BOLI income 4,259   4,956   2,825   17,394   10,376 
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 487   38   22   994   407 
Gain on sale of residential loans 75   37   83   194   225 
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale 48   51   15   200   (1,204)
Net gain (loss) on securities    14   (42,810)  163   (42,810)
(Loss) gain on sale of other assets (111)  (1,117)  554   (1,228)  7,219 
Other 721   2,247   791   4,712   2,150 
Total non-interest income (loss) 11,494   12,211   (33,861)  44,933   (3,955)
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits 40,769   38,344   35,761   150,982   136,114 
Severance 2,493   6   1,254   2,711   1,296 
Occupancy and equipment 8,059   8,107   7,569   31,897   29,794 
Data processing costs 4,868   4,798   4,483   19,363   17,745 
Marketing 2,038   1,961   1,897   7,421   6,660 
Professional services 1,381   2,228   2,345   7,822   8,614 
Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,791   1,799   2,116   7,329   8,710 
Loss on extinguishment of debt             454 
Loss due to pension settlement       1,215   7,231   1,215 
Amortization of other intangible assets 235   236   285   958   1,163 
Other 3,434   4,745   3,688   17,388   14,782 
Total non-interest expense 65,068   62,224   60,613   253,102   226,547 
Income (loss) before taxes 47,826   40,092   (17,091)  156,799   51,439 
Income tax expense 15,970   12,421   3,322   46,117   22,355 
Net income (loss) 31,856   27,671   (20,413)  110,682   29,084 
Preferred stock dividends 1,821   1,822   1,821   7,286   7,286 
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders$30,035  $25,849  $(22,234) $103,396  $21,798 
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):              
Basic$0.68  $0.59  $(0.54) $2.36  $0.55 
Diluted$0.68  $0.59  $(0.54) $2.36  $0.55 


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
 
 At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Year Ended 
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
 2025 2025 2024
 2025 2024 
Per Share Data:               
Reported EPS (Diluted)$0.68 $0.59 $(0.54) $2.36 $0.55 
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25  0.25  0.25   1.00  1.00 
Book value per common share 30.99  30.44  29.34   30.99  29.34 
Tangible common book value per share(1) 27.37  26.81  25.68   27.37  25.68 
Common shares outstanding 43,862  43,889  43,622   43,862  43,622 
Dividend payout ratio 36.76% 42.37% (46.30)% 42.37% 181.82%
                
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):               
Return on average assets 0.84% 0.77% (0.59)% 0.77% 0.21%
Return on average equity 8.60  7.59  (6.02)  7.64  2.27 
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 10.01  8.80  (8.16)  8.87  2.24 
Net interest margin 3.11  3.01  2.79   3.01  2.48 
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.72  1.73  1.76   1.77  1.66 
Efficiency ratio 52.6  53.8  105.9   55.9  72.1 
Effective tax rate 33.39  30.98  (19.44)  29.41  43.46 
                
Balance Sheet Data:               
Average assets$15,106,328 $14,426,002 $13,759,002  $14,334,798 $13,618,789 
Average interest-earning assets 14,325,493  13,638,036  12,974,958   13,534,518  12,837,416 
Average tangible common equity(1) 1,206,522  1,182,158  1,080,177   1,173,523  1,006,390 
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period(2) 83.8% 88.9% 93.0 % 83.8% 93.0%
                
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated:               
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) (3) 7.91% 8.18% 7.89 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) (3) 8.67  8.99  8.71        
Tier 1 common equity ratio(3) 11.66  11.53  11.07        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3) 12.76  12.64  12.17        
Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 16.23  16.18  15.65        
Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 9.01  9.29  9.39        
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio(3)(4) 387  401  447        
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans 0.91  0.88  0.82        
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans 186.14  130.54  179.37        


(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets. 
(2) Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3) December 31, 2025 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(4) The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The December 31, 2025 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended 
 December 31,2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 
       Average       Average       Average 
 Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ 
 Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Business loans$3,150,711 $53,339 6.72%$2,957,434 $50,271 6.74%$2,681,953 $46,791 6.94%
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment 1,038,020  12,381 4.73  1,023,844  12,120 4.70  943,319  11,061 4.66 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use 3,459,918  39,459 4.52  3,591,822  41,712 4.61  3,848,579  44,152 4.56 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 2,959,801  39,153 5.25  3,067,598  40,439 5.23  3,265,906  42,865 5.22 
Acquisition, development, and construction 130,805  2,783 8.44  145,902  3,184 8.66  139,440  3,101 8.85 
Other loans 6,939  28 1.60  7,515  30 1.58  4,781  30 2.50 
Total loans 10,746,194  147,143 5.43  10,794,115  147,756 5.43  10,883,978  148,000 5.41 
Securities 1,351,926  11,354 3.33  1,340,223  11,338 3.36  1,455,449  10,010 2.74 
Other short-term investments 2,227,373  21,987 3.92  1,503,698  16,449 4.34  635,531  7,473 4.68 
Total interest-earning assets 14,325,493  180,484 5.00% 13,638,036  175,543 5.11% 12,974,958  165,483 5.07%
Non-interest-earning assets 780,835       787,966       784,044      
Total assets$15,106,328      $14,426,002      $13,759,002      
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing checking(1)$1,237,657 $6,377 2.04%$1,069,761 $5,306 1.97%$912,645 $5,115 2.23%
Money market 4,640,344  31,752 2.71  4,359,512  34,877 3.17  3,968,793  33,695 3.38 
Savings(1) 1,766,787  11,387 2.56  1,821,289  13,273 2.89  1,905,866  14,828 3.10 
Certificates of deposit 1,123,240  9,410 3.32  1,116,152  9,494 3.37  1,126,859  11,135 3.93 
Total interest-bearing deposits 8,768,028  58,926 2.67  8,366,714  62,950 2.99  7,914,163  64,773 3.26 
FHLBNY advances 508,000  4,194 3.28  508,000  4,104 3.21  509,630  4,241 3.31 
Subordinated debt, net 272,474  4,523 6.59  272,429  4,301 6.26  272,311  4,301 6.28 
Other short-term borrowings 130  1 3.05  76  1 5.22  543    
Total borrowings 780,604  8,718 4.43  780,505  8,406 4.27  782,484  8,542 4.34 
Derivative cash collateral 52,982  551 4.13  63,856  788 4.90  99,560  1,070 4.28 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,601,614  68,195 2.82% 9,211,075  72,144 3.11% 8,796,207  74,385 3.36%
Non-interest-bearing checking(1) 3,839,434       3,573,448       3,396,457      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 183,300       183,627       209,712      
Total liabilities 13,624,348       12,968,150       12,402,376      
Stockholders' equity 1,481,980       1,457,852       1,356,626      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$15,106,328      $14,426,002      $13,759,002      
Net interest income   $112,289      $103,399      $91,098   
Net interest rate spread      2.18%      2.00%      1.71%
Net interest margin      3.11%      3.01%      2.79%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)(1)$12,607,462 $58,926 1.85%$11,940,162 $62,950 2.09%$11,310,620 $64,773 2.28%



(1) Includes mortgage escrow deposits.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
Asset Quality Detail 2025
 2025
 2024
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")         
Business loans $22,606  $21,005  $22,624 
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  3,623   2,440   3,213 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use         
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  25,671   47,952   22,960 
Acquisition, development, and construction  412   657   657 
Other loans        25 
Total Non-accrual loans $52,312  $72,054  $49,479 
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")(1) $52,762  $72,054  $49,479 
          
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") $  $  $ 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $52,762  $72,054  $49,479 
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.34%  0.50%  0.34%
          
Net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") $7,271  $12,586  $10,611 
NCOs / Average loans(2)  0.27%  0.47%  0.39%



(1) December 31, 2025 balances include one non-performing available-for-sale security in the amount of $450 thousand.
(2) Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement. The non-GAAP financial measures also include taxes related to the surrender of BOLI assets.

                 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended 
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
  2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                
Reported net income available to common stockholders $30,035  $25,849  $(22,234) $103,396  $21,798  
Adjustments to net income(1):                
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  (48)  (51)  (15)  (200)  1,204  
Loss on sale of securities and other assets  111   1,112   42,256   1,151   35,591  
Severance  2,493   6   1,254   2,711   1,296  
FDIC special assessment        126      126  
Loss on extinguishment of debt              454  
Loss due to pension settlement        1,215   7,231   1,215  
Income tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)  (784)  (328)  (14,258)  (3,343)  (12,684) 
BOLI tax adjustment(2):        9,073      9,073  
Other discrete tax items  2,688         2,688     
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $34,495  $26,588  $17,417  $113,634  $58,073  
                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)                
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $0.79  $0.61  $0.42  $2.59  $1.46  
Adjusted return on average assets  0.96 % 0.79 % 0.56 % 0.84 % 0.48 %
Adjusted return on average equity  9.80   7.80   5.67   8.34   5.09  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity  11.49   9.05   6.52   9.74   5.85  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets  1.65   1.72   1.68   1.69   1.63  
Adjusted efficiency ratio  50.3   53.1   58.0   53.4   63.4  



(1) Adjustments to net income (loss) are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.
(2) Reflects income tax expense related to the taxable gain and MEC Tax on surrender of legacy BOLI assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

               
 Three Months Ended  Year Ended
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
 2025
  2025
  2024
  2025
  2024
 
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported1.72 % 1.73 % 1.76 % 1.77 % 1.66 %
Severance(0.07)     (0.04)  (0.02)  (0.01) 
Loss due to pension settlement      (0.04)  (0.05)  (0.01) 
Amortization of other intangible assets   (0.01)     (0.01)  (0.01) 
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)1.65 % 1.72 % 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.63 %


The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                
 Three Months Ended Year Ended 
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP)(1) 52.6 % 53.8 % 105.9 % 55.9 % 72.1 %
Non-interest expense - as reported$65,068  $62,224  $60,613  $253,102  $226,547  
Severance (2,493)  (6)  (1,254)  (2,711)  (1,296) 
FDIC special assessment       (126)     (126) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt             (454) 
Loss due to pension settlement       (1,215)  (7,231)  (1,215) 
Amortization of other intangible assets (235)  (236)  (285)  (958)  (1,163) 
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$62,340  $61,982  $57,733  $242,202  $222,293  
Net interest income - as reported$112,289  $103,399  $91,098  $407,998  $318,054  
Non-interest income - as reported$11,494  $12,211  $(33,861) $44,933  $(3,955) 
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale (48)  (51)  (15)  (200)  1,204  
Loss on sale of securities and other assets 111   1,112   42,256   1,151   35,591  
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)$11,557  $13,272  $8,380  $45,884  $32,840  
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)$123,846  $116,671  $99,478  $453,882  $350,894  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2) 50.3 % 53.1 % 58.0 % 53.4 % 63.4 %


(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents a reconciliation of pre-tax pre provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):

               
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2025 2025 2024
 2025 2024
Financial Data:              
Net interest income$112,289 $103,399 $91,098  $407,998 $318,054 
Non-interest income (loss) 11,494  12,211  (33,861)  44,933  (3,955)
Total revenue 123,783  115,610  57,237   452,931  314,099 
Non-interest expense 65,068  62,224  60,613   253,102  226,547 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)(1)$58,715 $53,386 $(3,376) $199,829 $87,552 
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)(2)$61,506 $54,689 $41,745  $211,680 $128,601 


(1) The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income less GAAP non-interest expense.
(2) The adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and the adjusted non-interest income less the adjusted non-interest expense as shown in the reconciliation of efficiency ratio table above.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

          
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 
 2025
 2025
 2024
 
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:         
Total assets$15,341,631  $14,538,943  $14,353,258  
Goodwill (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets (2,938)  (3,173)  (3,896) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$15,182,896  $14,379,973  $14,193,565  
          
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:         
Total stockholders' equity$1,475,769  $1,452,342  $1,396,517  
Goodwill (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets (2,938)  (3,173)  (3,896) 
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) 1,317,034   1,293,372   1,236,824  
Preferred stock, net (116,569)  (116,569)  (116,569) 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,200,465  $1,176,803  $1,120,255  
          
Common shares outstanding 43,862   43,889   43,622  
          
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.91 % 8.18 % 7.89 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.67   8.99   8.71  
          
Book value per common share$30.99  $30.44  $29.34  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 27.37   26.81   25.68  



