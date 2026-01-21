Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Research Report 2026: $6.23 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market has been on a robust growth trajectory, expanding from $4.28 billion in 2025 to an expected $4.62 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Historically, growth has been propelled by increased use of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in underwater reconnaissance, advancements in naval modernization, and the rising need for mine countermeasure operations. Furthermore, enhancements in underwater acoustic communication technologies and the surge in oceanic research activities requiring small and micro ROVs have contributed significantly.

Predictions for the UUV market between now and 2030 remain optimistic, with an anticipated growth to $6.23 billion at a CAGR of 7.8%. Key drivers in this period include rising demand for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for sustained surveillance, increased investments in unmanned systems, and a focus on UUVs for multi-mission roles such as mine detection and anti-submarine warfare. Technological advancements enhancing endurance, navigation, and payload capacity further support this upward trend.

The increase in defense budgets globally is a major factor facilitating UUV market expansion, as these funds often support research, development, and procurement of advanced military technologies. For instance, the UK's projected defense spending is set to surge to $98.2 billion by 2028/29, with an average annual growth of 3.8% in real terms. This boom in expenditures directly correlates with heightened investments in UUV technology.

Technological innovation remains at the forefront, with companies like Fincantieri S.p.A. launching comprehensive underwater drone systems such as the "DEEP," an integrated drone setup for safeguarding underwater infrastructures. This system, showcased in 2025, underlines Italy's advancements in dual-use underwater technology, reinforcing its global leadership position.

Strategic collaborations are also shaping the market landscape. An example is the October 2024 partnership between Germany's Rheinmetall AG and Croatia's DOK-ING d.o.o., aiming to develop sophisticated unmanned combat and support vehicles. This collaboration emphasizes the development of European unmanned ground systems and sets new technological benchmarks.

Notably, industry giants like Kongsberg Maritime, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Saab AB are pivotal actors in this space. Given the geographical dynamics, North America emerged as the leading region in the UUV market in 2025, with other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East actively involved in market activities.

Global trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market, chiefly by increasing costs of imported ROVs, AUVs, and propulsion systems. This scenario presents challenges particularly in North America and Europe, though it simultaneously catalyzes domestic production and innovations, driving the creation of cost-efficient unmanned underwater solutions.

The comprehensive military unmanned underwater vehicles market report provides extensive insights, detailing industry size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities. With an in-depth analysis of the present and future landscape, it equips stakeholders with the necessary information to thrive amidst global market dynamics.

The market encompasses diverse products, primarily ROVs and AUVs, serving various roles from exploration to defense missions. The forecast period holds promise for substantial progress and strategic innovation in the UUV industry.

Report Highlights:

The report delves into market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, market shares, and trends. It answers pivotal questions, such as which markets are largest or fastest growing, market correlation with the broader economy, and factors like technological disruption and regulatory shifts that impact market evolution.

Insights Include:

An exploration of market size and growth forecasts, considering factors like AI advancements, trade tariffs, and economic policies.

An analysis of market segmentation and regional breakdowns, highlighting rapidly emerging hubs in the global value chain.

Descriptions of the competitive landscape, market shares, and the impact of major financial deals.

A detailed company scoring matrix assessing market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered:

Product Type: Remotely Operated Vehicle, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Propulsion System: Electric, Mechanical, Hybrid

Application: Search and Rescue, Defense

Companies

Key global players include Kongsberg Maritime, Lockheed Martin, Saab AB, and Teledyne Technologies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Kongsberg Maritime

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Atlas Elektronik

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Boeing

General Dynamics Corporation

Gabri SRL

Eca Group

International Submarine Engineering

L3 Harris Technologies inc

Fugro N.V

Oceaneering International Inc.

Blue Robotics Inc.

Riptide Autonomous Solutions LLC

Aquabotix Technology Corporation

Deep Ocean Engineering

Eelume AS

Epsilon Systems Solutions

Forum Energy Technologies

Greensea Systems Inc.

Hydroid Inc.

Kraken Robotics

Ocean Infinity

Planck Aerosystems

Sea Machines Robotics

Sonardyne International Ltd.

Subsea 7

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Liquid Robotics

