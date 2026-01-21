Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Research Report 2026: $6.7 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The offshore autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) market is witnessing significant growth, projected to expand from $3.73 billion in 2025 to $6.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4%. This growth is driven by the rise in offshore energy exploration, adoption of robotic underwater inspection technologies, and the integration of advanced navigation and sensor systems. The market's expansion can be attributed to emerging innovations such as AI-assisted autonomous missions and the development of hybrid AUV-ROV platforms, which are paving the way for enhanced applications in renewable offshore projects and subsea maintenance.

Expectations for future growth are fueled by the increasing need for deepwater and ultra-deepwater inspection missions, along with a preference for AUVs over ROVs in large-area survey and mapping operations. Industry trends show a shift towards modular, multi-mission payload architectures to increase versatility, alongside the rise of leasing, chartering, and service-based models for subsea robotics. Furthermore, a growing collaboration between defense, research, and commercial entities is fostering shared subsea infrastructure and data insights.

Offshore oil and gas exploration is a major driver of the AUV and ROV market's expansion, as the search for new hydrocarbon sources beneath the seabed intensifies. AUVs and ROVs play critical roles in safe and efficient underwater surveys, pipeline inspections, and potential drilling site evaluations in deepwater locations. In March 2025, the Global Energy Monitor reported significant oil discoveries, underscoring the growing demand for these technologies in offshore exploration efforts.

Key players in the market are also focusing on developing advanced autonomous underwater vehicles to improve operational efficiencies and reduce offshore manpower needs. An example is the introduction of Scout by Beam, a UK-based leader in subsea robotics, in November 2024. Scout utilizes AI and real-time 3D reconstruction to conduct autonomous offshore wind turbine inspections, generating 4K digital twins for comparative analysis.

The competitive landscape is evolving with strategic acquisitions, such as Chouest Group's acquisition of Kystdesign AS in March 2025, aimed at bolstering its subsea robotics capabilities. Key companies in the market include General Dynamics Corporation, TechnipFMC plc, and Saipem S.p.A., along with notable players in the regions such as Asia-Pacific, expected to be the fastest-growing region.

Trade dynamics and tariffs are influencing market operations, with tariffs on electronic components and specialty metals affecting production and integration costs. These impacts are particularly pronounced in the manufacturing of heavyweight ROVs and deepwater AUVs. However, these challenges are driving localization efforts, encouraging regional sourcing and domestic technology investments for new partnerships and innovations.

The comprehensive market analysis report on offshore AUVs and ROVs delivers crucial insights into market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities, providing a complete view of the industry's current and future trajectory.

Report Scope

Vehicle Types: Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Payload Capacities: Lightweight, Medium, Heavyweight

Lightweight, Medium, Heavyweight Technology: Navigation, Sensors, Communication, Power, Control Systems

Navigation, Sensors, Communication, Power, Control Systems Applications: Oil and Gas, Marine Research, Renewable Energy, Defense, and more

Oil and Gas, Marine Research, Renewable Energy, Defense, and more End-Users: Commercial, Government, Research, Environmental, Telecommunications

Commercial, Government, Research, Environmental, Telecommunications Key Players: Industry leaders include General Dynamics Corporation, TechnipFMC plc, Saab AB, and many others across the globe.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

General Dynamics Corporation

TechnipFMC plc

Saipem S.p.A.

Subsea 7 S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Saab AB

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Fugro N.V.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

DOF Subsea AS

Bourbon Corporation SA

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Boston Engineering Corporation

ECA Group

Edison Chouest Offshore LLC

Ocean Infinity Group Limited

VideoRay LLC

Bluefin Robotics Corporation

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

SeaTrepid International LLC

Graal Tech S.r.l.

Hydromea SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbnkqy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment