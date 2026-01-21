Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG) Research Report 2026: $1.24 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ring Laser Gyroscope Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The ring laser gyroscope (RLG) market has experienced significant growth, with its valuation projected to increase from $0.96 billion in 2025 to $1.01 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Primary drivers include enhancements in aerospace navigation systems, integration in maritime platforms, robust demand from defense sectors, and the development of high-precision gyroscope sensors.

Looking ahead to 2030, the RLG market is expected to reach a valuation of $1.24 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. Contributing factors are the ongoing miniaturization of gyroscopes, their integration into autonomous vehicles, expanded commercial aviation uses, advancements in angular rate sensors, and next-gen attitude heading reference systems. Trends include a rising demand for navigation-grade RLGs in aerospace and defense, enhanced inertial navigation systems, increased use in marine applications, and the evolution of ruggedized designs suited for high-vibration and harsh environments.

The aviation industry's expansion is a critical factor driving the RLG market's growth. With increased air travel, tourism, and business operations, ring laser gyroscopes are vital for accurately measuring rotational movements and ensuring precise navigation and aircraft stability. An example of aviation advancements is Airbus SE's delivery of 735 commercial aircraft in 2023, marking an 11% increase from the previous year, thereby intensifying the demand for RLGs.

The expanded use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), driven by evolving regulatory environments, is also significantly contributing to the RLG market's growth. UAVs depend on RLGs for rotation sensing, navigation, and flight control. Airservices Australia projects drone flights to soar from 1.5 million in 2023 to 60.4 million by 2043, highlighting the increasing importance of RLGs in UAV applications.

Key industry players are emphasizing advanced technologies like self-contained ring laser gyro inertial navigation systems to enhance performance. In May 2023, Honeywell International Inc. secured a significant contract with the U.S. Navy, demonstrating the strategic significance of RLG-based systems over traditional models.

Major companies in the ring laser gyroscope market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Thales Group, among others. North America stood as the largest region in this sector by 2025, but the market report also encompasses Asia-Pacific, South America, and other global regions.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs have introduced challenges, particularly affecting aerospace and defense sectors that rely heavily on imports. Nonetheless, these challenges are driving domestic manufacturing and regional sourcing, promising long-term competitiveness and reduced reliance on foreign suppliers.

The comprehensive ring laser gyroscope market research report offers detailed insights into market sizes, competitive shares, trends, and future opportunities, providing stakeholders with a thorough understanding of the industry landscape. The report discusses innovations such as single and multiple-axis RLGs deployed across several sectors, including commercial, defense, and aerospace industries, showcasing their vital role in modern navigation systems.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Safran Electronics And Defense SAS

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

SRI International

Kearfott Corporation

IXBLUE SAS

MEMSIC Inc.

Silex Microsystems AB

Emcore Corporation

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

Control Technologies Inc.

Applanix Corporation

Aerospace Technologies Group

Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH

CMC Microsystems

JAI A/S

Navtech Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwzyn5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment