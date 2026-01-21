LightSolver’s Omri Wolf to Present Keynote Speech and Participate in Birds of a Feather Panel at SCA/HPCAsia 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israeli start-up LightSolver , inventors of a new laser-based computing paradigm, today announced that Director of Technology Innovation Dr. Omri Wolf will present a keynote speech and take part in a Birds of a Feather panel at SCA/HPCAsia 2026 , taking place January 26-29 in Osaka Japan

WHO: Omri Wolf, PhD is the Director of Technology Innovation at LightSolver, where he leads development efforts on the new computational paradigm using the company’s proprietary Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU). Dr. Wolf holds a doctorate in physics and has extensive experience in laser dynamics and applicative photonics. WHAT: Keynote: Dr. Wolf will present “Exploring the Alternative Computing Landscape: Post-Turing Paradigms for Next-Generation HPC” as part of RSDHA 2026: 4th Workshop on Redefining Scalability for Diversely Heterogeneous Architectures. He will survey the emerging landscape of alternative computing paradigms that aim to complement or surpass conventional HPC, including annealing, thermodynamic, neuromorphic, quantum, and probabilistic approaches. He will also present LightSolver’s analog, all-optical Laser Processing Unit (LPU), explaining its computational model and highlighting application scenarios where the LPU matches or outperforms traditional HPC nodes.



Birds of a Feather: Dr. Wolf will participate in the panel “Birds of a Feather: Heterogeneous Computing.” Led by Johannes Gebert/High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart and Hartwig Anzt/TU Munich, this panel brings together experts from academia, national labs, and industry to explore advances in CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, quantum computing, domain-specific accelerators, neuromorphic, analog, and photonic devices. It will span the whole stack, from hardware architectures to software frameworks, addressing challenges such as interoperability, portability, and performance optimization. WHEN: Keynote: Monday, Jan 26, 3:15pm JST

Birds of a Feather: Wednesday, Jan 28, 5:00pm JST WHERE: Osaka International Convention Center

Keynote: Room 1203

Birds of a Feather: Room 1002 WHY: As classical digital architectures push against fundamental limits in performance scaling, energy efficiency, and data-movement overheads, the search for post-von-Neumann computing paradigms has intensified. While quantum computing often dominates this discussion, its path to practical, large-scale deployment remains constrained by qubit fidelity, error-correction overheads, and system complexity. In parallel, a diverse ecosystem of post-von Neumann paradigms and architectures, each leveraging distinct physical systems or computational principles, is maturing rapidly enough to warrant serious consideration by the HPC community.





About LightSolver

LightSolver is a photonic computing company that is developing an all-optical supercomputer capable of solving complex and large computational problems at the speed of light. Utilizing the interference patterns of lasers, the Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU) can tackle challenges that were previously constrained by the limits of electronics, while fitting into a rack unit and operating at room temperature. Dr. Ruti Ben-Shlomi and Dr. Chene Tradonsky, physicists from the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, founded the company in 2020. The majority of the team are physics, math and computer science PhDs. LightSolver has secured investment from TAL Ventures, Entree Capital, IBI Tech Fund, Angular Ventures, Maverick, and Artofin. The company has also secured €12.5M in grants and equity from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to advance its all-optical supercomputer. Connect with LightSolver @LightSolverCo on X and on LinkedIn. For more information, visit lightsolver.com or email info@lightsolver.com.

Media Contact:

Seth Menacker

Fusion PR

lightsolver@fusionpr.com