Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 89 Day 2 on January 22; Register to live stream

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of Day 2 of the 89th Emerging Growth Conference on January 21 & 22, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1 - Presenting Today - January 21, 2026

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Radiopharm Theranostics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADX) (ASX: RAD)

Keynote speaker: Riccardo Canevari-MD, CEO & Director

9:40 – 10:10

Optimum Bank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC)

Keynote speaker: Moishe Gubin, Chairman

10:15 – 10:45

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF)

Keynote speaker: David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer

10:50 – 11:20

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF)

Keynote speaker: Brook Riggins, CFO

12:00 – 12:30

Silicon Metals Corp. (OTC Pink: SLCNF) (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U)

Keynote speakers: Morgan Good, CEO & Raymod Wladichuk, COO

12:35 – 1:05

Digi Power X, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGXX)

Keynote speaker: Edward Karr, Capital Markets & IR Advisor

1:10 – 1:40

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (OTC Pink: CEIEF) (TSXV: CEI)

Keynote speaker: Robert J. Zakresky, President & CEO

1:55 – 2:05

Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)

Keynote speaker: Barry O’Shea, CEO

2:10 – 2:20

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: WRLGF) (TSXV: WRLG)

Keynote Speaker: Gwen Preston, Vice President, Communications

2:25 – 2:35

Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)

Keynote speakers: Chris Holden, VP Corporate Development

2:40 – 2:50

iMetal Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: IMRFF) (TSXV: IMR)

Keynote speaker: Saf Dhillon – CEO, President & Director

2:55 – 3:05

Questcorp Mining, Inc. (OTCQB: QQCMF) (CSE: QQQ)

Keynote speaker: Saf Dhillon – CEO, President & Director

3:10 – 3:20

Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)

Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Kneat.com, Inc., (OTCQX: KSIOF) (TSX: KSI)

Keynote speaker: Edmund Ryan, CEO

3:55 – 4:05

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant



4:10 – 4:20

Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSXV: STUD)

Keynote speaker: Darren Slugoski, VP Exploration



4:25 – 4:55

Cobalt Blue Holdings (OTC Pink: CBBHF) (ASX: COB)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Tong, CEO & Managing Director



Day 2 - Presenting Tomorrow - January 22, 2026

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:30

Introduction

9:40 – 10:10

Graphene Manufacturing Group, Ltd. (OTCQX: GMGMF) (TSXV: GMG)

Keynote speaker: Craig Nicol, Founder, MD, CEO & Director

10:50 – 11:20

Triumph Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG) (OTC Pink: TIGCF)

Keynote speaker: John Anderson, CEO

11:25 – 11:55

DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS)

Keynote speakers: Sunny Trinh, CEO, & Carl M. Stanton, Chairman



12:00 – 12:30

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA)

Keynote speaker: Linda Montgomery, Vice President, Corporate Development

12:35 – 1:05

MetalSource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: SFRIF)

Keynote speaker: Joseph Cullen, President / CEO

1:10 – 1:40

First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF)

Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

1:45 – 2:15

Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR)

Keynote speaker: Fraser Macdougall, Director

2:40 – 2:50

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Autris (OTCID: AUTR)

Keynote speakers: Don Morrison, CFO, & Patrick Heibert, CEO



3:10 - 3:20

Surface Metals Inc. (OTCQB: SURMF) (CSE: SUR)

Keynote speaker: Steve Hanson, President & CEO

3:25 – 3:35

CopAur Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: COPAF) (TSXV: CPAU)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Neale – CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI)

Keynote speaker: Kaliste Saloom, Interim CEO

3:55 – 4:05

StrikePoint Gold, Inc.’s (OTCQB: STKXF) (TSXV: SKP)

Keynote speaker: Michael Gregory Allen, CEO, President & Director

4:10 – 4:20

Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TIVC)

Keynote speaker: Jennifer Ernst, Co-Founder, CEO

4:25 – 4:55

SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC)

Keynote speakers: Stephen Rodgers, Head of Global Planning and Strategy & Hikaru Fukui, Head of Investor Relations

