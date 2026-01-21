Exicure to Present Data from Burixafor Phase 2 Trial at the 2026 Tandem Meetings

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for hematologic diseases, today announced that it will present a poster at the upcoming 2026 Tandem Meetings | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), taking place February 4-7, 2026, in Salt Lake City, UT.

The presentation will serve as an encore of data reported previously, highlighting results from Exicure’s open-label, multicenter Phase 2 trial (NCT05561751) evaluating burixafor in patients with multiple myeloma undergoing autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT). Exicure recently shared positive topline data from the trial, which assessed burixafor’s ability to mobilize hematopoietic progenitor cells by blocking CXCR4, a chemokine receptor that plays a central role in retaining hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow niche. Blockade of this pathway facilitates stem cell movement from the bone marrow into the peripheral blood for collection and use in transplantation procedures.

“Effective stem cell mobilization remains a challenge for patients with multiple myeloma undergoing autologous transplantation, particularly in the modern treatment era where exposure to lenalidomide- and daratumumab-based induction is common and mobilization options are limited,” said Yosra Aljawai, M.D., a lead investigator, poster presenter and Assistant Professor, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, MD Anderson Cancer Center. “In our Phase 2 study, burixafor in combination with propranolol and G-CSF provided reliable mobilization and a favorable safety profile. 89.7% of the patients successfully met the primary endpoint, with the added advantage of same-day administration and leukapheresis. This offers an important alternative collection strategy for patients who may face barriers to successful stem cell collection.”

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract Number: 29283

Title: An Open-Label, Multi-Center Phase 2 study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Burixafor (GPC-100) and Propranolol with G-CSF for the Mobilization of Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells in Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Presenter: Dr. Yosra Aljawai, Assistant Professor, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session: Graft sources, mobilization, donor safety.

Date and Time: February 5, 2026, 6:30 PM

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies to address key challenges in hematologic diseases. The company’s lead program, burixafor (GPC-100), is a highly selective small molecule antagonist of CXCR4, a chemokine receptor that plays a central role in retaining hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow niche. By blocking CXCR4, burixafor may enhance stem cell mobilization into the peripheral blood to support collection and use in autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT).

Burixafor is being evaluated for its potential to improve stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, and in support of cell and gene therapy. In addition, Exicure is planning a chemosensitization trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), leveraging burixafor’s ability to mobilize malignant cells from protective bone marrow niches into the peripheral blood, where they may be more effectively targeted by chemotherapy. Burixafor became part of Exicure’s pipeline following the company’s acquisition of GPCR Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2025. For more information, visit www.exicuretx.com.

