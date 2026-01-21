Verkkokauppa.com Oyj strengthens its management team and appoints Juha Valtonen as Chief Commercial Officer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

21 January 2026 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has appointed Juha Valtonen (eMBA) as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and a member of the management team. Valtonen will assume the role no later than October 2026 and will report to CEO Panu Porkka. He succeeds current CCO Tatu Kaleva, who will leave the company during May 2026 as announced earlier.

Valtonen has over 20 years of commercial leadership in retail across the Nordics, with deep expertise in category management, global sourcing, pricing and private label development.

Valtonen joins Verkkokauppa.com from Tokmanni, where he serves as Chief Buying & Sourcing Officer and has been a member of the Executive Group since 2020. In this role, he leads buying, sourcing, pricing and private label activities across Finland, Sweden and Denmark, and manages a team of over 140 professionals, including responsibility for the company’s Shanghai sourcing unit.

Before Tokmanni, Valtonen spent over a decade at S Group (SOK) in progressively senior roles across consumer goods, groceries and beverages, including Division Manager and Vice President, Retail Business Sourcing.

Valtonen holds an Executive MBA from Aalto University. His extensive background combines strategic commercial insight with hands‑on leadership in category management, sourcing and private label development, making him exceptionally well‑suited to strengthen Verkkokauppa.com’s commercial execution and support its strategic ambitions.

CEO Panu Porkka: “Juha brings valuable expertise in assortment, pricing and private label development, backed by a strong sourcing background. We are delighted to welcome him to Verkkokauppa.com.”



For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka

CEO

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Elisa Forsman

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 2 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers’ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.