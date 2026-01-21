Solar Alliance Announces CAD $1.5 Million in New Project Contracts

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce CAD $1.5 million in new project contracts, setting up a productive start to 2026.

SOLR is working on the following new projects under contract in solar and storage for clients in the business, nonprofit and government sectors with a total capital value of approximately CAD $1.5 million:

Municipal Recreation Center 59.5 kW Solar PV + 122 kWh BESS Private Event Venue 114 kW Solar PV, carport mounted Community Resilience Hub 75.6 kW Solar PV + 246 kWh BESS

“We are honored to be selected for community-focused projects like these, even as we ramp up our capabilities to execute larger-scale projects. These are sophisticated, high-spec projects,” said Solar Alliance CEO Brian Timmons.

Municipal Recreation Center

At a municipal recreation center, Solar Alliance has designed a rooftop photovoltaic system to support a municipality’s sustainability goals. The PV system will be integrated with battery energy storage (BESS) for timeshift capabilities. This project is supported by a US Department of Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG).

Private Business

At the private event venue, Solar Alliance is coordinating via a leading architectural firm to design a canopy solar photovoltaic structure. Renewable energy will accentuate the harmonious nature of this site’s natural features and its repurposed spaces. Solar energy will offset a portion of power used to run this center for special occasions.

Appalachian Harvest Community Food Hub

Solar Alliance is honored to be selected as the winning bidder to design a renewable energy system that supports a Southwest Virginia nonprofit food hub engaged in building a stronger food and agriculture economy, with a focus on sustainable agriculture, food access and regional economic development. The project is a collaboration of Appalachian Voices and Google along with project partners Appalachian Sustainable Development, Invest Appalachia and the Appalachian Solar Finance Fund. It incorporates a designed solar PV array plus a battery energy storage system (BESS), adding resilience to this critical support for neighbors in need.

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. owns Solar Alliance Southeast, LLC which is based in Knoxville, and is the core of its design and construction workforce. The parent Company also maintains a strong network of partners and suppliers to best achieve Company corporate goals.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

