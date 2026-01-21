New 4MW Fuel Cell Project from Dispatch Energy Will Harden Connecticut’s Grid and Enhance Baseload Power Generation





Aerial view of Dispatch Energy’s new fuel cell site at Bunnell Block in Bridgeport, CT.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dispatch Energy LLC , a full-service, customer-focused provider of distributed energy solutions, today announced the energization of its Bridgeport project at Bunnell Block in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Developed in conjunction with United Illuminating Company on a former brownfield site, the project will provide clean, non-intermittent baseload power in a densely-populated area.

As energy consumption skyrockets, fuel cells offer a viable pathway to enhance grid reliability with on-site power generation and backup storage, in places like downtown regions that traditionally can’t accommodate large clean energy projects. In Bridgeport, the project will provide reliable energy in a city that needs power. The Bunnell Block, once home to an abandoned industrial building and a manufacturing company, is now a redeveloped and a fully operational industrial park. Today, home to the Dispatch Energy full cell site, it looks to reduce past emissions by 50 percent and will power an estimated 3,393 homes, providing residential, commercial and industrial customers with access to low-carbon baseload energy.

The project was developed as part of the Connecticut Shared Clean Energy Facility (SCEF) program, which focuses on deploying clean energy projects that advance economic development and grid reliability. The fuel cells were manufactured locally. The development of the Bridgeport site is evidence of the state's commitment and has resulted in domestic manufacturing of fuel cells, bringing additional baseload electricity generation in an underserved area.

“I want to thank the dedicated team whose collaboration made this project a success," said Frank Reynolds, President and CEO of United Illuminating (UI). “Together, we’ve delivered an innovative energy solution that will bring economic opportunity and long-term energy savings to the Bridgeport community. This project is more than a milestone for Dispatch Energy and United Illuminating; it’s a meaningful step toward Connecticut’s energy goals.”

“Fuel cells are emerging as a key solution to harden grids, especially as they face strain from data centers and AI,” said Dispatch Energy CEO Rich Dovere. “Bridgeport serves as an example of the potential for fuel cells to supply high-density communities with low-cost, clean energy and is an important step in our mission to deploy the next generation of distributed infrastructure.”

About Dispatch Energy:

Dispatch Energy is a full-service, customer-focused distributed energy solution provider. With principal experience managing over $1.5 billion of operating generation assets and $2.5 billion in U.S. energy and transportation investments, our team leverages our experience in solar, fuel cells, wind, battery storage, and energy efficiency to deploy the next generation of distributed infrastructure. The company's mission is to bring the commercial energy transition to scale by providing a concierge experience to conceive, design, implement, and capitalize on the next generation of reliable energy infrastructure. Learn more about us at www.dispatchenergy.com .

