Cloover secures $1.2 billion financing commitment to build the AI operating system for energy independence

Berlin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globe is racing to secure its energy future as electricity demand rises, grids come under pressure, and households face growing uncertainty over costs and supply. At the same time, demand for decentralized energy solutions like solar, batteries, heat pumps, and EV charging is surging. The missing piece has been infrastructure that can deliver these systems at scale. Cloover was built to solve this gap by creating the operating system for energy independence - and today the company has announced a landmark financing commitment to accelerate the rollout of residential energy independence.







Cloover team: (L to R) CTO Vivek Jain with founders Jodok Betschart, Peder Broms, Valentin Gönczy.

Cloover has secured $22 million in Series A equity financing alongside a $1.2 billion debt facility, bringing total capital commitments to $1.222 billion. The equity round was led by MMC Ventures and QED Investors, with participation from Lowercarbon Capital, BNVT Capital, Bosch Ventures, Centrotec, and Earthshot Ventures. The debt facility was provided by a leading European bank to fund customer and installer financing on the platform. Cloover also benefits from a €300 million guarantee from the European Investment Fund, which underpins its financing programs and enables scalable, low-cost capital for the energy transition. In total, Cloover has now raised more than $30 million in equity financing and secured over $1.3 billion in debt.



The scale of this commitment reflects the urgency of the problem Cloover is addressing. Europe’s energy transition depends on hundreds of thousands of small and mid-sized installers, yet most operate with fragmented software, manual workflows, and limited access to capital. Traditional banks are ill-equipped to finance residential energy assets at speed and granularity, creating delays that stall installations and price many households out of clean energy. Cloover takes a fundamentally different approach by embedding financing directly into installer workflows and pairing it with an end-to-end software platform built specifically for decentralized energy.

At the heart of this innovation is AI-powered credit underwriting, which evaluates long-term energy savings rather than traditional credit metrics alone. Cloover also pre-finances public subsidies, allowing consumers to benefit immediately from state incentives. For institutional investors, Cloover opens the door to a new impact-aligned infrastructure asset class, backed by real performance data, climate impact tracking, and full transparency across the value chain.

“With this $1.2 billion commitment, we’re enabling households to become energy independent, without the friction of upfront costs or complex loan applications. Our AI operating system connects stakeholders across the value chain and revolutionizes how energy independence becomes the new norm” said Jodok Betschart, Co-Founder & -CEO at Cloover.

Cloover is building the digital nervous system of the distributed energy economy. Its AI-powered platform integrates workflow management, financing, procurement, and energy optimization into one seamless operating system. It automates complex workflows, detects risks early, and empowers data-driven decisions from the first customer leading to long-term energy-management through Cloover’s EMS and dynamic tariffs. Further, Cloover’s AI Finance co-pilot helps SME installers solve capital flow challenges along the whole value chain and improve liquidity to enable faster growth. By replacing disconnected tools and slow financing processes with one integrated system, Cloover enables installers to close more projects, move faster, and serve a broader customer base.

Installers using Cloover offer financing at the point of sale, increasing conversion rates and unlocking new market segments. Automated workflows reduce administrative burden and improve throughput, while access to capital shortens cash cycles. On average, installer partners generate 30 percent incremental revenue through Cloover by reaching customers they previously could not serve. Homeowners benefit from access to decentralized energy without large upfront investments and see between 20 and 30 percent savings on energy costs through optimized system performance and financing.

By connecting manufacturers, installers, households, and investors in a unified ecosystem, Cloover ensures energy projects scale efficiently, transparently, and collaboratively - mirroring the way software unlocked scale for e-commerce two decades ago.

“Cloover is not just about financing - we’re building the backbone for energy independence. We are creating the Shopify of Energy: a platform that equips manufacturers, installers, households, and investors with the tools to grow, collaborate, and deliver distributed energy at scale” added Valentin Gönczy, Co-Founder & CPO at Cloover.

Cloover was founded after the team conducted extensive research with hundreds of energy installers across Europe and saw the same pattern repeat across markets. Demand for decentralized energy was accelerating, but the industry lacked the infrastructure to support mass adoption. Financing emerged as the most decisive bottleneck. While other sectors such as automotive benefit from thousands of specialized lenders, residential energy assets have only a handful. Cloover was created to close this gap by combining financing with modern software infrastructure and building a platform that supports installers rather than competing with them.

Cloover grew revenues more than 8x in 2025 while remaining profitable, approaching $100 million in sales. The company is projecting $500 million in 2026 and $1 billion in 2027, underscoring the explosive demand for distributed energy solutions.

The company’s growth is driven by powerful market forces. Rising energy demand driven by AI, grid instability, and the expansion of electric mobility are increasing pressure on existing systems. Governments are accelerating policy support for decentralized energy, while households are seeking greater control over their energy costs and supply. These trends are converging to create one of the largest infrastructure opportunities of the coming decade.

“Cloover is tackling one of the largest and most structurally important opportunities in the European energy transition. What truly sets them apart is execution: in 2025 the team delivered outstanding commercial progress while building the foundations of a scalable platform business. Jodok, Peder and Valentin have assembled an exceptional team with deep expertise across energy, software, and credit, and we’re excited to back them as they scale Cloover into a category-defining company.” said Oliver Richards, General Partner at MMC Ventures.

With the new capital, Cloover will expand into additional European markets and is considering France, Italy, the UK, and Austria, deepen its platform with further AI-driven workflow automation and financing products. For now, the team’s long-term vision is for Cloover to become the global platform powering decentralized energy, connecting manufacturers, installers, investors, and households through a single operating system designed to deliver affordable, and independent energy at scale.

Media images can be found here.

About Cloover

Founded in 2023 by Jodok Betschart, Peder Broms and Valentin Gönczy, Cloover is a pan-European platform building the operating system for energy independence. Its end-to-end solution empowers manufacturers, installers, investors, and households to accelerate the transition to clean, affordable, and independent energy. Cloover currently operates in Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

About MMC Ventures

MMC Ventures is a leading European venture capital firm backing early-stage companies. With a research-driven approach and deep expertise across enterprise AI, data infrastructure, fintech and health, MMC partners with exceptional founders building the next generation of transformative startups and the technologies underpinning them. MMC’s fintech portfolio includes category-defining companies such as Interactive Investor, Copper, YuLife, TreasurySpring and Safeguard Global. Learn more at www.mmc.vc.