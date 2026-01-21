WeShop Announces Retail Partnerships with Booking.com, Hertz, Avis, Expedia, and Others Ahead of Peak Winter Travel Season

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world’s first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced retail partnerships with Booking.com , Hertz, Avis, Expedia, Samsonite, and CruiseDirect, enhancing WeShop’s offerings and providing shoppers with even more ways to shop.

As travelers begin planning winter and spring getaways, WeShop is partnering with leading travel and lifestyle brands to give consumers even more ways to earn WePoints through their shopping activity. Through these retail partnerships, WeShop brings trusted travel brands directly to its social commerce experience, turning vacation planning into an opportunity to earn rewards and get more value from every purchase.

“We’re thrilled to announce our network of travel and lifestyle partners at a time when consumers are actively planning winter escapes and spring break vacations,” said James Fox, head of commercial at WeShop. “By having these trusted brands in the WeShop ecosystem, we’re completely changing how consumers plan and book their travel. Now they can automatically earn WePoints at checkout, turning every purchase into the potential for real ownership.”

With this announcement, WeShop continues to broaden its retail network, offering customers in the U.S. and UK access to everything from sporting goods and health supplements to fine jewelry and luxury fashion. Shoppers can now enjoy ShareBack™ rewards, exclusively for the WeShop community, where users earn WePoints through shopping activity that may convert into ownership in WeShop.

This announcement demonstrates WeShop’s ongoing efforts to grow its network of retail partners and provide unmatched shopping and reward experiences to its users. Shoppers can access these retailers immediately through the WeShop app.

For more information on WeShop and its growing list of retail partners, visit https://we.shop/mobile-app/

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack™ Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the “ShareBack Prospectus”). Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts