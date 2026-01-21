Old National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 4Q25 net income applicable to common shares of $212.6 million, diluted EPS of $0.55; $241.0 million and $0.62 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively. Full-year net income applicable to common shares of $653.1 million, diluted EPS of $1.79; $808.6 million and $2.21 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.


CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National’s strong fourth quarter earnings punctuate an exceptional year that set new organizational records for adjusted earnings per share, net income, and efficiency ratio," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Our 2025 results were driven by a focus on fundamentals – core deposit growth to support loan expansion, positive operating leverage, disciplined credit management, and healthy liquidity and capital ratios."


FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income
  • Net income applicable to common shares of $212.6 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $241.0 million
  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.55; adjusted EPS1 of $0.62
  
Net Interest Income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $588.8 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.65%, up 1 basis point ("bp")
  
Operating Performance
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") of $312.3 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $349.6 million, up 4%
  • Noninterest expense of $386.3 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $364.8 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 51.6%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 46.0%
  
Deposits and Funding
  • Period-end total deposits of $55.1 billion, up 0.6% annualized; core deposits down 3.2% annualized
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 180 bps, down 17 bps
  
Loans and Credit Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $48.8 billion, up $768.8 million or 6.4% annualized
  • Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $32.7 million
  • Net charge-offs of $32.1 million, or 27 bps of average loans; 16 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition
  • 30+ day delinquencies of 0.22% and nonaccrual loans of 1.07% of total loans
  
Return Profile & Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 ("ROATCE") of 17.8%; adjusted ROATCE1 of 19.9%
  • Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 11.08%, up 6 bps
  
Notable Items
  • $24.5 million of pre-tax merger-related charges
  • $15.9 million of pre-tax pension plan loss5
  • $3.0 million pre-tax reduction to previously accrued FDIC special assessment6

Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release
Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted
Includes loans held-for-sale
Includes the provision for unfunded commitments
Includes a loss associated with the termination of the Bremer pension plan
Represents the Company's estimate of its FDIC special assessment using the FDIC's updated estimate of losses to its Deposit Insurance Fund

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2
Old National Bancorp reported fourth quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $212.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share.

Included in fourth quarter results were pre-tax charges of $24.5 million for merger-related expenses, a $15.9 million pre-tax loss5 associated with the termination of the Bremer pension plan and a $3.0 million pre-tax reduction to previously accrued FDIC special assessment6. Excluding these items and realized debt securities gains from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $241.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Increases in private banking and community deposits were more than offset by seasonal outflows of public funds.

  • Period-end total deposits were $55.1 billion, up 0.6% annualized; core deposits down 3.2% annualized.
  • On average, total deposits for the fourth quarter were $55.1 billion, up $0.2 billion.
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 180 bps, down 17 bps.
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS
Loan growth driven by strong commercial loan production.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $48.8 billion, up $768.8 million or 6.4% annualized, including commercial and industrial loan growth of $477.5 million.
  • Total commercial loan production in the fourth quarter was $3.5 billion, up 25%; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $4.8 billion, up 15%.
  • Average total loans in the fourth quarter were $48.2 billion, consistent with the third quarter of 2025.

CREDIT QUALITY
Credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

  • Provision4 expense was $32.7 million compared to $26.7 million.
  • Net charge-offs were $32.1 million, or 27 bps of average loans, compared to 24 bps.
    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 16 bps compared to 17 bps.
  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.22% compared to 0.18%.
  • Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.07% compared to 1.23%.
  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, stood at $605.2 million, or 1.24% of total loans, compared to $604.5 million, or 1.26% of total loans.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Higher net interest income reflective of growth in interest-earning assets and lower funding costs.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased to $588.8 million compared to $582.6 million, driven by growth in earning assets and lower funding costs, partly offset by lower asset yields.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased 1 bps to 3.65%.
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.80%, decreasing 17 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 19 bps to 2.38%.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Record capital markets and higher mortgage banking revenue offset by lower other income.

  • Total noninterest income was $109.7 million, $125.6 million excluding a $15.9 million pre-tax loss associated with the termination of the Bremer pension plan, compared to $130.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Excluding the pension plan loss in the fourth quarter of 2025 and realized debt securities gains, noninterest income was down 3.7% driven by lower other income, which was elevated in the prior quarter, partly offset by record capital markets and higher mortgage banking revenue.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Lower reflective of the impact of Bremer cost savings; disciplined expense management drives record adjusted efficiency ratio.

  • Noninterest expense was $386.3 million and included $24.5 million of merger-related charges as well as a $3.0 million pre-tax reduction of previously accrued FDIC special assessment.
  • Excluding the above noted items, adjusted noninterest expense1 was $364.8 million, compared to $376.5 million, driven by cost savings associated with the Bremer transaction.
  • The efficiency ratio1 was 51.6%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 46.0% compared to 58.8% and 48.1%, respectively.

INCOME TAXES

  • Income tax expense was $54.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.2% compared to 21.5%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 22.7% compared to 24.0%.
    • Lower effective tax rate was driven by the finalization of federal and state tax returns in the quarter.
  • Income tax expense included $10.5 million of tax credit benefit compared to $7.8 million.

CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • Preliminary total risk-based capital up 7 bps to 12.85% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 4 bps to 11.53%, as strong retained earnings drive capital, partly offset by growth in loans.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.72%, up 2.5%.
  • The Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock during the quarter.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $72 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, a pension plan gain/loss, FDIC special assessment expense, debt securities gains/losses, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and separation expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, FDIC special assessment expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and separation expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes a pension plan gain/loss and debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and Bremer not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this earnings release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this earnings release. You are advised to consult further disclosures we may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
         
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Income Statement        
Net interest income$580,832 $574,609 $514,790 $387,643 $394,180  $2,057,874 $1,530,783 
FTE adjustment1,3 8,013  7,975  7,063  5,360  5,777   28,411  24,514 
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3 588,845  582,584  521,853  393,003  399,957   2,086,285  1,555,297 
Provision for credit losses 32,745  26,738  106,835  31,403  27,017   197,721  110,619 
Noninterest income 109,759  130,461  132,517  93,794  95,766   466,531  354,697 
Noninterest expense 386,320  445,734  384,766  268,471  276,824   1,485,291  1,094,423 
Net income available to common shareholders$212,589 $178,533 $121,375 $140,625 $149,839  $653,122 $523,053 
Per Common Share Data        
Weighted average diluted shares 389,550  390,496  361,436  321,016  318,803   365,464  311,001 
EPS, diluted$0.55 $0.46 $0.34 $0.44 $0.47  $1.79 $1.68 
Cash dividends 0.14  0.14  0.14  0.14  0.14   0.56  0.56 
Dividend payout ratio2 25% 30% 41% 32% 30%  31% 33%
Book value$21.17 $20.64 $20.12 $19.71 $19.11  $21.17 $19.11 
Stock price 22.31  21.95  21.34  21.19  21.71   22.31  21.71 
Tangible book value3 13.71  13.15  12.60  12.54  11.91   13.71  11.91 
Performance Ratios        
ROAA 1.21% 1.03% 0.77% 1.08% 1.14%  1.02% 1.03%
ROAE 10.4% 9.0% 6.7% 9.1% 9.8%  8.9% 9.1%
ROATCE3 17.8% 15.9% 12.0% 15.0% 16.4%  15.3% 15.4%
NIM (FTE)3 3.65% 3.64% 3.53% 3.27% 3.30%  3.54% 3.31%
Efficiency ratio3 51.6% 58.8% 55.8% 53.7% 54.4%  55.1% 55.9%
NCOs to average loans 0.27% 0.25% 0.24% 0.24% 0.21%  0.25% 0.17%
ACL on loans to EOP loans 1.17% 1.19% 1.18% 1.10% 1.08%  1.17% 1.08%
ACL4to EOP loans 1.24% 1.26% 1.24% 1.16% 1.14%  1.24% 1.14%
NPLs to EOP loans 1.07% 1.23% 1.24% 1.29% 1.23%  1.07% 1.23%
Balance Sheet (EOP)        
Total loans$48,764,162 $47,967,915 $47,902,819 $36,413,944 $36,285,887  $48,764,162 $36,285,887 
Total assets 72,151,967  71,210,162  70,979,805  53,877,944  53,552,272   72,151,967  53,552,272 
Total deposits 55,088,195  55,006,184  54,357,683  41,034,572  40,823,560   55,088,195  40,823,560 
Total borrowed funds 7,451,367  6,766,381  7,346,098  5,447,054  5,411,537   7,451,367  5,411,537 
Total shareholders' equity 8,494,788  8,309,271  8,126,387  6,534,654  6,340,350   8,494,788  6,340,350 
Capital Ratios3        
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):        
Tier 1 common equity 11.08% 11.02% 10.74% 11.62% 11.38%  11.08% 11.38%
Tier 1 capital 11.53% 11.49% 11.20% 12.23% 11.98%  11.53% 11.98%
Total capital 12.85% 12.78% 12.59% 13.68% 13.37%  12.85% 13.37%
Leverage ratio (average assets) 8.90% 8.72% 9.26% 9.44% 9.21%  8.90% 9.21%
Equity to assets (averages) 11.73% 11.48% 11.38% 12.01% 11.78%  11.63% 11.51%
TCE to TA 7.72% 7.53% 7.26% 7.76% 7.41%  7.72% 7.41%
Nonfinancial Data        
Full-time equivalent employees 4,971  5,243  5,313  4,028  4,066   4,971  4,066 
Banking centers 346  351  351  280  280   346  280 
1Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.   
2Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).   
3Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.   
4Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.   
         
December 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.   
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets   


         
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Interest income$897,301 $917,192 $824,961 $630,399 $662,082  $3,269,853 $2,601,651 
Less: interest expense 316,469  342,583  310,171  242,756  267,902   1,211,979  1,070,868 
Net interest income 580,832  574,609  514,790  387,643  394,180   2,057,874  1,530,783 
Provision for credit losses 32,745  26,738  106,835  31,403  27,017   197,721  110,619 
Net interest income
after provision for credit losses		 548,087  547,871  407,955  356,240  367,163   1,860,153  1,420,164 
Wealth and investment services fees 39,012  39,684  35,817  29,648  30,012   144,161  116,791 
Service charges on deposit accounts 27,516  27,856  23,878  21,156  20,577   100,406  78,175 
Debit card and ATM fees 13,178  13,197  12,922  9,991  10,991   49,288  43,400 
Mortgage banking revenue 11,053  10,442  10,032  6,879  7,026   38,406  26,237 
Capital markets income 13,080  12,629  7,114  4,506  5,244   37,329  20,299 
Company-owned life insurance 7,099  7,565  6,625  5,381  6,499   26,670  20,987 
Other income (1,252) 19,081  36,170  16,309  15,539   70,308  49,020 
Debt securities gains (losses), net 73  7  (41) (76) (122)  (37) (212)
Total noninterest income 109,759  130,461  132,517  93,794  95,766   466,531  354,697 
Salaries and employee benefits 187,251  211,345  202,112  148,305  146,605   749,013  603,095 
Occupancy 35,243  34,442  30,432  29,053  29,733   129,170  110,429 
Equipment 14,184  12,703  12,566  8,901  9,325   48,354  36,588 
Marketing 14,418  15,093  13,759  11,940  12,653   55,210  45,607 
Technology 30,882  36,122  31,452  22,020  21,429   120,476  88,797 
Communication 6,726  7,742  5,014  4,134  4,176   23,616  17,337 
Professional fees 18,454  13,598  21,931  7,919  11,055   61,902  35,291 
FDIC assessment 11,190  14,095  13,409  9,700  11,970   48,394  44,681 
Amortization of intangibles 26,016  26,184  19,630  6,830  7,237   78,660  27,528 
Amortization of tax credit investments 9,822  7,057  5,815  3,424  4,556   26,118  13,329 
Other expense 32,134  67,353  28,646  16,245  18,085   144,378  71,741 
Total noninterest expense 386,320  445,734  384,766  268,471  276,824   1,485,291  1,094,423 
Income before income taxes 271,526  232,598  155,706  181,563  186,105   841,393  680,438 
Income tax expense 54,903  50,031  30,298  36,904  32,232   172,136  141,250 
Net income$216,623 $182,567 $125,408 $144,659 $153,873  $669,257 $539,188 
Preferred dividends (4,034) (4,034) (4,033) (4,034) (4,034)  (16,135) (16,135)
Net income applicable to common shares$212,589 $178,533 $121,375 $140,625 $149,839  $653,122 $523,053 
         
EPS, diluted$0.55 $0.46 $0.34 $0.44 $0.47  $1.79 $1.68 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding        
Basic 387,862  389,038  360,155  315,925  315,673   363,513  309,499 
Diluted 389,550  390,496  361,436  321,016  318,803   365,464  311,001 
(EOP) 389,662  390,768  391,818  319,236  318,980   389,662  318,980 
         


 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
 
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$591,645 $491,910 $637,556 $486,061 $394,450 
Money market and other interest-earning investments 1,234,532  1,190,707  1,171,015  753,719  833,518 
Investments:     
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,427,371  2,402,375  2,445,733  2,364,170  2,289,903 
Mortgage-backed securities 10,078,358  10,117,015  9,632,206  6,458,023  6,175,103 
States and political subdivisions 1,570,888  1,579,802  1,590,272  1,589,555  1,637,379 
Other securities 825,761  849,911  852,687  755,348  781,656 
Total investments 14,902,378  14,949,103  14,520,898  11,167,096  10,884,041 
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 52,911  80,341  77,618  40,424  34,483 
Loans:     
Commercial 14,983,861  14,506,375  14,662,916  10,650,615  10,288,560 
Commercial and agriculture real estate 22,050,007  22,083,734  21,879,785  16,135,327  16,307,486 
Residential real estate 8,467,496  8,190,127  8,212,242  6,771,694  6,797,586 
Consumer 3,262,798  3,187,679  3,147,876  2,856,308  2,892,255 
Total loans 48,764,162  47,967,915  47,902,819  36,413,944  36,285,887 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (569,520) (572,178) (565,109) (401,932) (392,522)
Premises and equipment, net 690,824  691,950  682,539  584,664  588,970 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,907,986  2,926,960  2,944,372  2,289,268  2,296,098 
Company-owned life insurance 1,051,009  1,044,780  1,046,693  859,211  859,851 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 2,526,040  2,438,674  2,561,404  1,685,489  1,767,496 
Total assets$72,151,967 $71,210,162 $70,979,805 $53,877,944 $53,552,272 
      
Liabilities and Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$13,247,483 $12,691,658 $12,652,556 $9,186,314 $9,399,019 
Interest-bearing:     
Checking and NOW accounts 9,096,662  9,669,551  9,194,738  7,736,014  7,538,987 
Savings accounts 4,909,138  4,958,555  5,058,819  4,715,329  4,753,279 
Money market accounts 16,175,497  16,739,884  16,564,125  11,638,653  11,807,228 
Other time deposits 7,983,949  7,767,698  7,613,377  6,212,898  5,819,970 
Total core deposits 51,412,729  51,827,346  51,083,615  39,489,208  39,318,483 
Brokered deposits 3,675,466  3,178,838  3,274,068  1,545,364  1,505,077 
Total deposits 55,088,195  55,006,184  54,357,683  41,034,572  40,823,560 
      
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 100,197  1  340,246  170  385 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 261,366  277,594  297,637  290,256  268,975 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,237,375  5,663,361  5,835,918  4,514,354  4,452,559 
Other borrowings 852,429  825,425  872,297  642,274  689,618 
Total borrowed funds 7,451,367  6,766,381  7,346,098  5,447,054  5,411,537 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,117,617  1,128,326  1,149,637  861,664  976,825 
Total liabilities 63,657,179  62,900,891  62,853,418  47,343,290  47,211,922 
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 8,973,459  8,833,662  8,725,995  7,183,163  7,086,393 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (478,671) (524,391) (599,608) (648,509) (746,043)
Total shareholders' equity 8,494,788  8,309,271  8,126,387  6,534,654  6,340,350 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$72,151,967 $71,210,162 $70,979,805 $53,877,944 $53,552,272 
 


             
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
  AverageIncome1/Yield/ AverageIncome1/Yield/ AverageIncome1/Yield/
Earning Assets: BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
Money market and other interest-earning investments $1,261,352 $12,4113.90% $1,159,564 $12,2074.18% $1,072,509 $12,8434.76%
Investments:            
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies  2,417,085  19,9073.29%  2,391,564  20,7213.47%  2,325,120  20,8413.59%
Mortgage-backed securities  10,148,898  106,9354.21%  9,854,107  105,5964.29%  6,149,775  50,4163.28%
States and political subdivisions  1,576,423  13,0023.30%  1,577,384  13,1093.32%  1,654,591  13,6983.31%
Other securities  836,161  12,0065.74%  874,728  16,2657.44%  783,708  10,5185.37%
Total investments  14,978,567  151,8504.06%  14,697,783  155,6914.24%  10,913,194  95,4733.50%
Loans:2            
Commercial  14,658,743  237,6876.49%  14,722,785  249,5696.78%  10,401,056  176,9966.81%
Commercial and agriculture real estate  22,020,548  351,7616.39%  21,999,016  356,0146.47%  16,326,802  263,0626.44%
Residential real estate loans  8,310,815  95,9814.62%  8,287,155  95,1294.59%  6,814,829  68,3464.01%
Consumer  3,226,790  55,6246.84%  3,166,508  56,5577.09%  2,883,413  51,1397.06%
Total loans  48,216,896  741,0536.14%  48,175,464  757,2696.28%  36,426,100  559,5436.14%
             
Total earning assets $64,456,815 $905,3145.61% $64,032,811 $925,1675.78% $48,411,803 $667,8595.52%
             
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans  (570,659)    (566,102)    (382,799)  
             
Non-earning Assets:            
Cash and due from banks $558,909    $492,415    $370,932   
Other assets  7,111,237     7,177,663     5,402,359   
             
Total assets $71,556,302    $71,136,787    $53,802,295   
             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:            
Checking and NOW accounts $9,031,058 $32,5151.43% $9,382,625 $36,2211.53% $7,338,532 $23,7471.29%
Savings accounts  4,915,822  3,4100.28%  5,009,293  3,8660.31%  4,750,387  4,4670.37%
Money market accounts  16,577,620  108,7542.60%  16,674,801  121,8862.90%  11,900,305  103,8183.47%
Other time deposits  7,896,718  70,2323.53%  7,723,441  73,2473.76%  5,985,911  61,6794.10%
Total interest-bearing core deposits  38,421,218  214,9112.22%  38,790,160  235,2202.41%  29,975,135  193,7112.57%
Brokered deposits  3,337,026  35,1224.18%  3,371,269  37,3814.40%  1,662,698  21,5795.16%
Total interest-bearing deposits  41,758,244  250,0332.38%  42,161,429  272,6012.57%  31,637,833  215,2902.71%
             
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings  4,593  544.66%  157,192  1,8164.58%  433  2321.13%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  244,732  6501.05%  289,323  7311.00%  249,133  5840.93%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  5,854,007  56,7753.85%  5,552,780  57,1434.08%  4,461,733  43,7883.90%
Other borrowings  836,908  8,9574.25%  871,996  10,2924.68%  669,580  8,2174.88%
Total borrowed funds  6,940,240  66,4363.80%  6,871,291  69,9824.04%  5,380,879  52,6123.89%
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities $48,698,484 $316,4692.58% $49,032,720 $342,5832.77% $37,018,712 $267,9022.88%
             
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:           
Demand deposits $13,318,459    $12,731,654    $9,509,446   
Other liabilities  1,148,292     1,203,838     935,184   
Shareholders' equity  8,391,067     8,168,575     6,338,953   
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $71,556,302    $71,136,787    $53,802,295   
             
Net interest rate spread   3.03%   3.01%   2.64%
             
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.60%   3.59%   3.26%
             
Net interest margin (FTE)3   3.65%   3.64%   3.30%
             
FTE adjustment  $8,013   $7,975   $5,777 
             
1Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis. 
2Includes loans held-for-sale. 
3Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. 
 


         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
  Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
  AverageIncome1/Yield/ AverageIncome1/Yield/
Earning Assets: BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
Money market and other interest-earning investments $1,160,460 $48,2244.16% $887,771 $45,8355.16%
Investments:        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies  2,381,350  81,4673.42%  2,288,053  87,4893.82%
Mortgage-backed securities  8,728,237  354,7884.06%  5,829,322  185,6333.18%
States and political subdivisions  1,590,251  52,7553.32%  1,672,493  56,0063.35%
Other securities  863,288  54,5536.32%  781,969  47,8216.12%
Total investments $13,563,126 $543,5634.01% $10,571,837 $376,9493.57%
Loans:2        
Commercial  13,270,793  872,2976.57%  10,166,184  711,5627.00%
Commercial and agriculture real estate  20,085,105  1,270,1326.32%  15,698,854  1,028,3876.55%
Residential real estate loans  7,806,805  347,6104.45%  6,823,798  266,1163.90%
Consumer  3,079,678  216,4387.03%  2,832,823  197,3166.97%
Total loans  44,242,381  2,706,4776.12%  35,521,659  2,203,3816.20%
         
Total earning assets $58,965,967 $3,298,2645.59% $46,981,267 $2,626,1655.59%
         
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans  (485,792)    (348,638)  
         
Non-earning Assets:        
Cash and due from banks $463,159    $394,350   
Other assets  6,528,184     5,275,427   
         
Total assets $65,471,518    $52,302,406   
         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:        
Checking and NOW accounts $8,639,817 $121,8771.41% $7,554,510 $112,7411.49%
Savings accounts  4,897,318  14,6610.30%  4,919,559  19,9220.40%
Money market accounts  15,011,269  429,9542.86%  10,905,756  406,7393.73%
Other time deposits  7,183,802  267,1683.72%  5,492,898  230,1324.19%
Total interest-bearing core deposits  35,732,206  833,6602.33%  28,872,723  769,5342.67%
Brokered deposits  2,703,198  119,5574.42%  1,447,491  76,7285.30%
Total interest-bearing deposits  38,435,404  953,2172.48%  30,320,214  846,2622.79%
         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings  99,394  4,4484.48%  57,950  3,2625.63%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  275,701  2,5680.93%  258,630  2,7521.06%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  5,481,224  214,8563.92%  4,473,800  177,3173.96%
Other borrowings  803,849  36,8904.59%  784,994  41,2755.26%
Total borrowed funds  6,660,168  258,7623.89%  5,575,374  224,6064.03%
         
Total interest-bearing liabilities  45,095,572  1,211,9792.69%  35,895,588  1,070,8682.98%
         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:       
Demand deposits $11,693,361    $9,424,577   
Other liabilities  1,068,576     962,511   
Shareholders' equity  7,614,009     6,019,730   
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $65,471,518    $52,302,406   
         
Net interest rate spread   2.90%   2.61%
         
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.49%   3.26%
         
Net interest margin (FTE)3   3.54%   3.31%
         
FTE adjustment  $28,411   $24,514 
         
1Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
2Includes loans held-for-sale.        
3Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
 


         
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Allowance for credit losses:        
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans$572,178 $565,109 $401,932 $392,522 $380,840  $392,522 $307,610 
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans   13,104  90,442       103,546  26,725 
Provision for credit losses on loans 29,450  24,003  99,263  31,026  30,417   183,742  120,191 
Gross charge-offs (35,131) (35,402) (29,954) (24,540) (21,278)  (125,027) (71,304)
Gross recoveries 3,023  5,364  3,426  2,924  2,543   14,737  9,300 
NCOs (32,108) (30,038) (26,528) (21,616) (18,735)  (110,290) (62,004)
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans$569,520 $572,178 $565,109 $401,932 $392,522  $569,520 $392,522 
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments$32,338 $29,603 $22,031 $21,654 $25,054  $21,654 $31,226 
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 3,295  2,735  7,572  377  (3,400)  13,979  (9,572)
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments$35,633 $32,338 $29,603 $22,031 $21,654  $35,633 $21,654 
Allowance for credit losses$605,153 $604,516 $594,712 $423,963 $414,176  $605,153 $414,176 
Provision for credit losses on loans$29,450 $24,003 $99,263 $31,026 $30,417  $183,742 $120,191 
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 3,295  2,735  7,572  377  (3,400)  13,979  (9,572)
Provision for credit losses$32,745 $26,738 $106,835 $31,403 $27,017  $197,721 $110,619 
NCOs / average loans1 0.27% 0.25% 0.24% 0.24% 0.21%  0.25% 0.17%
Average loans1$48,199,086 $48,153,186 $44,075,472 $36,284,059 $36,410,414  $44,221,486 $35,506,298 
EOP loans1 48,764,162  47,967,915  47,902,819  36,413,944  36,285,887   48,764,162  36,285,887 
ACL on loans / EOP loans1 1.17% 1.19% 1.18% 1.10% 1.08%  1.17% 1.08%
ACL / EOP loans1 1.24% 1.26% 1.24% 1.16% 1.14%  1.24% 1.14%
Underperforming Assets:        
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)$2,691 $1,525 $16,893 $6,757 $4,060  $2,691 $4,060 
Nonaccrual loans 521,245  590,820  594,709  469,211  447,979   521,245  447,979 
Foreclosed assets 6,235  6,325  7,986  6,301  4,294   6,235  4,294 
Total underperforming assets$530,171 $598,670 $619,588 $482,269 $456,333  $530,171 $456,333 
Classified and Criticized Assets:        
Nonaccrual loans$521,245 $590,820 $594,709 $469,211 $447,979  $521,245 $447,979 
Substandard loans (still accruing) 1,759,221  1,881,294  1,969,260  1,479,630  1,073,413   1,759,221  1,073,413 
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 2,691  1,525  16,893  6,757  4,060   2,691  4,060 
Total classified loans - "problem loans" 2,283,157  2,473,639  2,580,862  1,955,598  1,525,452   2,283,157  1,525,452 
Other classified assets 20,616  35,373  43,495  53,239  58,954   20,616  58,954 
Special Mention 805,901  893,109  1,008,716  828,314  908,630   805,901  908,630 
Total classified and criticized assets$3,109,674 $3,402,121 $3,633,073 $2,837,151 $2,493,036  $3,109,674 $2,493,036 
Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing)$105,632 $83,030 $128,771 $72,517 $93,141  $105,632 $93,141 
Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1 1.07% 1.23% 1.24% 1.29% 1.23%  1.07% 1.23%
ACL / nonaccrual loans 116% 102% 100% 90% 92%  116% 92%
Under-performing assets/EOP loans1 1.09% 1.25% 1.29% 1.32% 1.26%  1.09% 1.26%
Under-performing assets/EOP assets 0.73% 0.84% 0.87% 0.90% 0.85%  0.73% 0.85%
30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1 0.22% 0.18% 0.30% 0.22% 0.27%  0.22% 0.27%
         
1Excludes loans held-for-sale.
   
         

        

         
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
         
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Earnings Per Share:        
Net income applicable to common shares$212,589 $178,533 $121,375 $140,625 $149,839  $653,122 $523,053 
Adjustments:        
Merger-related charges 24,547  69,274  41,206  5,856  8,117   140,883  37,325 
Tax effect1 (5,896) (16,494) (11,337) (1,089) (2,058)  (34,816) (8,709)
Merger-related charges, net 18,651  52,780  29,869  4,767  6,059   106,067  28,616 
Pension plan loss (gain) 15,878    (21,001)      (5,123)  
Tax effect1 (3,814)   5,778       1,964   
Pension plan loss (gain), net 12,064    (15,223)      (3,159)  
FDIC special assessment (2,994)          (2,994) 2,994 
Tax effect1 719           719  (731)
FDIC special assessment, net (2,275)          (2,275) 2,263 
Debt securities (gains) losses (73) (7) 41  76  122   37  212 
Tax effect1 18  2  (11) (14) (31)  (5) (51)
Debt securities (gains) losses, net (55) (5) 30  62  91   32  161 
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense     75,604       75,604  15,312 
Tax effect1     (20,802)      (20,802) (3,476)
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net     54,802       54,802  11,836 
Distribution of excess pension assets             13,318 
Tax effect1             (3,250)
Distribution excess pension assets, net              10,068 
Separation expense              2,646 
Tax effect1              (589)
Separation expense, net              2,057 
Total adjustments, net 28,385  52,775  69,478  4,829  6,150   155,467  55,001 
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted$240,974 $231,308 $190,853 $145,454 $155,989  $808,589 $578,054 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 389,550  390,496  361,436  321,016  318,803   365,464  311,001 
EPS, diluted$0.55 $0.46 $0.34 $0.44 $0.47  $1.79 $1.68 
Adjusted EPS, diluted$0.62 $0.59 $0.53 $0.45 $0.49  $2.21 $1.86 
NIM:        
Net interest income$580,832 $574,609 $514,790 $387,643 $394,180  $2,057,874 $1,530,783 
Add: FTE adjustment2 8,013  7,975  7,063  5,360  5,777   28,411  24,514 
Net interest income (FTE)$588,845 $582,584 $521,853 $393,003 $399,957  $2,086,285 $1,555,297 
Average earning assets$64,456,815 $64,032,811 $59,061,249 $48,077,320 $48,411,803  $58,965,967 $46,981,267 
NIM (GAAP) 3.60% 3.59% 3.49% 3.23% 3.26%  3.49% 3.26%
NIM (FTE) 3.65% 3.64% 3.53% 3.27% 3.30%  3.54% 3.31%
         
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.
   
    


         
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
PPNR:        
Net interest income (FTE)2$588,845 $582,584 $521,853 $393,003 $399,957  $2,086,285 $1,555,297 
Add: Noninterest income 109,759  130,461  132,517  93,794  95,766   466,531  354,697 
Total revenue (FTE) 698,604  713,045  654,370  486,797  495,723   2,552,816  1,909,994 
Less: Noninterest expense (386,320) (445,734) (384,766) (268,471) (276,824)  (1,485,291) (1,094,423)
PPNR$312,284 $267,311 $269,604 $218,326 $218,899  $1,067,525 $815,571 
Adjustments:        
Pension plan loss (gain)$15,878 $ $(21,001)$ $  $(5,123)$ 
Debt securities (gains) losses (73) (7) 41  76  122   37  212 
Noninterest income adjustments 15,805  (7) (20,960) 76  122   (5,086) 212 
Adjusted noninterest income 125,564  130,454  111,557  93,870  95,888   461,445  354,909 
Adjusted revenue$714,409 $713,038 $633,410 $486,873 $495,845  $2,547,730 $1,910,206 
Adjustments:        
Merger-related charges$24,547 $69,274 $41,206 $5,856 $8,117  $140,883 $37,325 
FDIC Special Assessment (2,994)          (2,994) 2,994 
Distribution of excess pension assets              13,318 
Separation expense              2,646 
Noninterest expense adjustments 21,553  69,274  41,206  5,856  8,117   137,889  56,283 
Adjusted total noninterest expense (364,767) (376,460) (343,560) (262,615) (268,707)  (1,347,402) (1,038,140)
Adjusted PPNR$349,642 $336,578 $289,850 $224,258 $227,138  $1,200,328 $872,066 
Efficiency Ratio:        
Noninterest expense$386,320 $445,734 $384,766 $268,471 $276,824  $1,485,291 $1,094,423 
Less: Amortization of intangibles (26,016) (26,184) (19,630) (6,830) (7,237)  (78,660) (27,528)
Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles 360,304  419,550  365,136  261,641  269,587   1,406,631  1,066,895 
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (9,822) (7,057) (5,815) (3,424) (4,556)  (26,118) (13,329)
Less: Noninterest expense adjustments (21,553) (69,274) (41,206) (5,856) (8,117)  (137,889) (56,283)
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization$328,929 $343,219 $318,115 $252,361 $256,914  $1,242,624 $997,283 
Total revenue (FTE)2$698,604 $713,045 $654,370 $486,797 $495,723  $2,552,816 $1,909,994 
Less: Debt securities (gains) losses (73) (7) 41  76  122   37  212 
Less: Pension plan loss (gain) 15,878    (21,001)      (5,123)  
Total adjusted revenue$714,409 $713,038 $633,410 $486,873 $495,845  $2,547,730 $1,910,206 
Efficiency Ratio 51.6% 58.8% 55.8% 53.7% 54.4%  55.1% 55.9%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 46.0% 48.1% 50.2% 51.8% 51.8%  48.8% 52.2%
         
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.      
       


         
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
ROAE and ROATCE:        
Net income applicable to common shares$212,589 $178,533 $121,375 $140,625 $149,839  $653,122 $523,053 
Amortization of intangibles 26,016  26,184  19,630  6,830  7,237   78,660  27,528 
Tax effect1 (6,504) (6,546) (4,908) (1,708) (1,809)  (19,665) (6,882)
Amortization of intangibles, net 19,512  19,638  14,722  5,122  5,428   58,995  20,646 
Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization 232,101  198,171  136,097  145,747  155,267   712,117  543,699 
Total adjustments, net (see pg.12) 28,385  52,775  69,478  4,829  6,150   155,467  55,001 
Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization$260,486 $250,946 $205,575 $150,576 $161,417  $867,584 $598,700 
Average shareholders' equity$8,391,067 $8,168,575 $7,452,116 $6,416,485 $6,338,953  $7,614,009 $6,019,730 
Less: Average preferred equity (243,719) (243,719) (243,719) (243,719) (243,719)  (243,719) (243,719)
Average shareholders' common equity$8,147,348 $7,924,856 $7,208,397 $6,172,766 $6,095,234  $7,370,290 $5,776,011 
Average goodwill and other intangible assets (2,919,924) (2,931,319) (2,670,710) (2,292,526) (2,301,177)  (2,705,963) (2,237,738)
Average tangible shareholder's common equity$5,227,424 $4,993,537 $4,537,687 $3,880,240 $3,794,057  $4,664,327 $3,538,273 
ROAE 10.4% 9.0% 6.7% 9.1% 9.8%  8.9% 9.1%
ROAE, adjusted 11.8% 11.7% 10.6% 9.4% 10.2%  11.0% 10.0%
ROATCE 17.8% 15.9% 12.0% 15.0% 16.4%  15.3% 15.4%
ROATCE, adjusted 19.9% 20.1% 18.1% 15.5% 17.0%  18.6% 16.9%
         
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.
   
    


      
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
      
 As of
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Tangible Common Equity:     
Shareholders' equity$8,494,788 $8,309,271 $8,126,387 $6,534,654 $6,340,350 
Less: Preferred equity (243,719) (243,719) (243,719) (243,719) (243,719)
Shareholders' common equity$8,251,069 $8,065,552 $7,882,668 $6,290,935 $6,096,631 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (2,907,986) (2,926,960) (2,944,372) (2,289,268) (2,296,098)
Tangible shareholders' common equity$5,343,083 $5,138,592 $4,938,296 $4,001,667 $3,800,533 
      
Total assets$72,151,967 $71,210,162 $70,979,805 $53,877,944 $