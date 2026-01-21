Mobix Labs and Peraso Engage in Further Discussions Regarding a Potential Strategic Transaction

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) (“Mobix Labs”), a rapidly growing fabless semiconductor and connectivity company serving the defense, aerospace, and high-reliability markets, today announced that it engaged in further discussions with Peraso, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRSO) (“Peraso”) regarding a potential strategic transaction.

Mobix Labs previously announced that the parties had entered into a mutual confidentiality agreement to support discussions. The parties are conducting customary, confidential diligence. While discussions continue, no agreement has yet been reached regarding transaction structure, consideration, timing, or other material terms. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a definitive agreement or that any transaction will be consummated.

Mobix Labs has delivered to Peraso a non-binding indication of interest contemplating a potential all-stock transaction at a premium to Peraso’s trading price, subject to further diligence, negotiation, and the execution of definitive documentation. Any such transaction would be subject to customary approvals and conditions.

“We believe there is an important strategic opportunity to explore,” said Phil Sansone, Chief Executive Officer of Mobix Labs. “Peraso’s wireless capabilities are highly complementary to Mobix Labs’ high-reliability connectivity and defense-focused platform. If completed, we believe a combination could accelerate our strategy to build a broader, differentiated technology company positioned for long-cycle, mission-critical markets and meaningful long-term value creation.”

Mobix Labs does not intend to provide further updates unless and until it determines additional disclosure is appropriate or required.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) is a fabless semiconductor and connectivity company focused on defense, aerospace, and other high-reliability applications. The company’s portfolio includes RF, interconnect, and related solutions designed for performance and reliability. For more information, please visit mobixlabs.com.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc. is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events, or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “outlook,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the possibility, structure, timing, and terms of any potential transaction between Mobix Labs and Peraso; the likelihood of entering into a definitive agreement; the anticipated process, diligence, and next steps; the strategic rationale and objectives of any potential combination; any expected benefits, synergies, market opportunities, or value creation resulting from a potential transaction; and any non-binding indication of interest. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobix Labs’ current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors—many of which are outside Mobix Labs’ control—that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the possibility that discussions may not result in a definitive agreement or transaction; the risk that any potential transaction, if agreed upon, may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the ability of the companies to realize anticipated synergies or strategic benefits; integration risks; financing availability and market volatility; general economic, market, or industry conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of discussions; and other risks described in Mobix Labs’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities, a solicitation of any vote or approval, or an offer of any kind in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No transaction has been agreed upon, and no tender offer, exchange offer, merger or other business combination has been commenced.

