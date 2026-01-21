GXO Named to Fortune’s 2026 List of World’s Most Admired Companies

Recognition reflects GXO’s commitment to customers, innovative logistics solutions and technology leadership

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has been named to Fortune’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 2026.

“Being named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for the first time is a powerful testament to our people,” said Patrick Kelleher, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. “Our commitment to delivering exceptional value for our customers and leading what’s next in logistics is what sets GXO apart. As supply chains rapidly evolve, GXO is shaping the future of logistics – deploying new technologies, innovating at scale and raising the bar on operational excellence for customers around the world. This recognition fuels our ambition as we continue building the most advanced, customer-focused solutions in our industry.”

Fortune’s ranking of the World's Most Admired Companies recognizes the most respected organizations across industries based on factors such as innovation, quality of management, and social responsibility. To develop the 2026 list, Fortune collaborated with global consulting firm Korn Ferry to analyze more than 680 companies across 51 industries and in 29 countries.

The complete list and methodology are available on Fortune's website.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

