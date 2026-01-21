Hong Kong Data Center Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2026-2031: Real-Estate Prices in Hong Kong Drive Vertical Data Center Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hong Kong data center market, valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.89% from USD 4.9 billion in 2026 to USD 11.64 billion by 2031. IT load capacity is expected to increase from 1.09 GW to 1.36 GW, reflecting a 4.54% CAGR over the same period. The market's expansion is driven by a combination of higher per-megawatt pricing through premium services and ongoing capacity constraints. Smart City Blueprint initiatives, enterprise cloud adoption, and extensive submarine-cable connectivity are key growth drivers, while significant barriers to entry uphold the competitive advantages of incumbents.

Market Trends and Insights

The Smart City Blueprint 2.0 stimulates a shift from on-premises to hybrid cloud architectures, boosting demand for colocation and gateway facilities. Government standards on security have set benchmarks mirrored by private companies, amplifying demand across sectors like finance and logistics. Hong Kong data centers now serve as dual-jurisdiction nodes for the Greater Bay Area, reducing compliance risks and promoting multi-year contracts. Rising per-rack revenue density is fueled by enterprise consolidation and IoT-driven edge-computing needs.

Growing Connectivity Through Submarine-Cable Landings

Hong Kong's strategic position with 14 intra-Asian cables, including 11 commercial landings, enhances its interconnection capabilities. This infrastructure elevates per-megawatt revenues above regional averages through services like dedicated cloud connectivity. The dense cable landing infrastructure secures long-term wholesale agreements and strengthens Hong Kong's position for future digital flows in the Belt and Road initiative.

High Real-Estate Costs and Market Dynamics

Escalating real-estate prices in Hong Kong push operators toward vertical expansions with high power densities, increasing capital expenditures. Available land is limited in key districts, creating supply constraints and a competitive edge for incumbents with existing holdings. Market dynamics favor consolidation over new competition due to high acquisition costs and utilization pressures.

Major insights include a rise in hyperscale activity, strong demand for low-latency hosting from fintech and virtual banks, and delayed project timelines due to lengthy power allocation processes. The segment analysis reveals that large facilities, holding a 38.20% revenue share in 2025, will lead market expansion. Medium-sized sites, with a 6.32% CAGR, cater to hybrid-cloud needs, while mega campuses face grid allocation challenges.

The market is segmented by data center size, tier type, data center type, end-user industry, and hotspots in areas like Tseung Kwan O. Tier 3 sites held 64.70% revenue share in 2025 due to their appeal for maintenance-focused infrastructure. Tier 4 facilities are expanding to meet zero-downtime demands, despite high capital requirements. Operators are enhancing older infrastructure to secure asset value and meet new standards.

