Low Altitude Defense Radar Research Report 2026: $20.83 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The low altitude defense radar market has witnessed significant growth, set to rise from $13.91 billion in 2025 to $15.11 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.6%. This expansion is driven by increasing UAV threats, technological advancements, and heightened border security investments. By 2030, the market is projected to reach $20.83 billion, propelled by demand for counter-drone capabilities, integration with AI systems, and modernization of radar infrastructure.

Geopolitical tensions significantly influence market growth, arising from conflicts and territorial disputes affecting national sovereignty. These radars are essential for early threat detection and minimizing response times, crucial for safeguarding infrastructure and populated areas. Notably, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported a 6.5% increase in migrant encounters at the US-Canada border from 2023 to 2024, underscoring geopolitical tensions fueling market expansion.

Leading industry players are innovating to enhance threat detection and situational awareness. Aselsan A.S., for example, introduced the ALP Radar, utilizing AESA S-band technology for a range above 200 km. This mobile platform offers rapid deployment and detection of diverse aerial threats. Similarly, Hanwha Systems Co. Ltd., in collaboration with South Korea's Agency for Defense Development, is working on an MFR to bolster national defense against low-altitude threats.

The market features key companies like Airbus Defense And Space SA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, among others. North America leads the market as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the fastest growth. The studied regions cover Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Global trade relations and tariffs are impacting market dynamics, with increased manufacturing costs and delays due to tariffs on critical components. This has spurred local production innovation, promoting domestic radar system manufacturing and reducing dependency on imports.

This radar market analysis encompasses multiple angles, including market size, regional shares, competitor positioning, and emerging opportunities. The report stands as a comprehensive resource, providing in-depth insight into current and future industry scenarios.

The low altitude defense radar system, equipped with sophisticated detection capabilities, supports surveillance and target tracking across diverse platforms including ground-based, airborne, and naval systems. The market report covers countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, South Korea, the UK, and the USA, among others, focusing on consumption values generated within these geographies.

The low altitude defense radar market thrives on revenues from airspace surveillance and counter-UAV systems and encompasses integrated radars and surveillance units. Market value is defined by revenue from the sale of goods and services, critical for defense sector preparedness and strategic planning.

Markets Covered: Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Platform (Ground-Based, Airborne, Naval), Range (Short, Medium, Long), Application (Surveillance, Threat Detection, Target Tracking), End User (Military, Aerospace, Defense Contractors).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



