Non Lethal Self Defense Weapon System Research Report 2026: $5.55 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non Lethal Self Defense Weapon System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The non-lethal self-defense weapon system market has seen robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $3.98 billion in 2025 to $5.55 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This surge is attributed to heightened adoption by law enforcement, advancements in related technologies, and growing personal safety awareness amid rising urban crime rates. Key market contributors include major entities like RTX Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, and Axon Enterprise Inc.

Recent years have seen a rise in demand for non-lethal weapons due to regulatory acceptance and preference for less-than-lethal solutions within global policing reforms. Innovation in non-lethal defense mechanisms such as tasers and acoustic deterrents is gaining traction, bolstered by a shift towards smart and connected devices featuring tracking and safety capabilities.

Trends revealing a preference for compact, concealable personal defense items, alongside increased investments in non-lethal weapon adoption in public safety and private security sectors, are shaping the market landscape. Initiatives such as simulation-based self-defense training and expanded manufacturer-provided safety services reflect this dynamic growth trajectory.

Increased awareness surrounding personal safety is driving market expansion. For instance, Gunner Gear highlighted significant U.S. market growth due to rising crime rates, positioning tools like stun guns as popular choices in personal protection. FBI data supports this demand, citing an increase in assault rates from 2.85 per 1,000 people in 2022 to 3.15 in 2023.

Strategically, major companies are innovating with advanced products and partnerships. A notable development includes the launch of the Theoram Mark-1 by TRETA Tactical Solutions, featuring a lightweight pistol capable of firing chemical irritant rounds with significant range and safety advantages.

In a strategic acquisition, the UAE-based EDGE Group took a 51% stake in Brazil's CONDOR Non-Lethal Technologies in May 2024. This move aims to enhance EDGE Group's global stance, expand its non-lethal portfolio, and boost manufacturing and export capabilities.

Regional insights identify North America as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead growth, influenced by trade shifts and tariff impacts. Challenges from increased tariffs on critical components prompt opportunities for domestic manufacturing innovation in affected regions.

The market outlook is sensitive to changes in global trade relations, affecting production costs and supply chain dynamics. Updated reports will reflect these impacts, alongside revised forecasts and strategic recommendations for operating within this volatile landscape.

Covered markets span key regions globally, encapsulating a breadth of end-users from civilians to law enforcement and security sectors, shaping the comprehensive scope of the non-lethal self-defense weapon systems industry.

Report Scope:

Markets analyzed by product, training and simulation, distribution channel, and end-user. Subsegments scrutinized include types of tactical flashlights, stun guns, pepper sprays, expandable batons, and personal alarms. Prominent companies featured include RTX Corporation, SABRE Security Equipment Corp, Axon Enterprise Inc., among others.

Geographical Coverage:

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Taiwan, UK, USA, and more, with regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

RTX Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

SABRE Security Equipment Corp

Axon Enterprise Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.

FN Herstal S.A.

Safariland LLC

Guardian Protective Devices Inc.

Kimber Mfg. Inc.

Byrna Technologies Inc.

PepperBall Technologies Inc.

ALS Less-Lethal Systems Inc.

Mace Security International Inc.

Zarc International Inc.

Xtreme Alternative Defense Systems LLC

Ispra Ltd.

Condor Technologies NV

Piexon AG

United Tactical Systems LLC

NonLethal Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8broo9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment