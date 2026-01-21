Civilian Less Lethal and Self Defense Weapons Research Report 2026: $5.3 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Civilian Less Lethal and Self Defense Weapons Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The civilian less lethal and self-defense weapons market has witnessed robust growth, projected to increase from $3.79 billion in 2025 to $4.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is driven by heightened demand for personal protection devices amid rising urban safety concerns, expansion of product offerings like chemical irritants and non-lethal projectiles, and technological advancements in compact self-defense tools. The enhanced retail availability through sporting goods and security channels further fuels market expansion, as does the increased adoption of less lethal options by private security personnel, influencing civilian uptake.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to hit $5.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Key factors propelling this forecasted growth include innovation in smart self-defense devices featuring sensors and connectivity, rising demand for non-lethal home security solutions, evolving regulations shaping permissible products, and increasing consumer preference for multi-function defensive tools that combine light, alarm, and deterrent capabilities. The expansion of e-commerce channels is also making certified less lethal products more accessible.

Crime rates, often linked to factors such as unemployment, are anticipated to drive market expansion. These devices empower individuals to protect themselves, thereby discouraging potential offenders. For instance, the Office for National Statistics in the UK reported a 1% increase in police-recorded crime from September 2022 to September 2023, supporting the market's growth.

Companies are focusing on innovation, developing products like non-lethal tactical pistols to enhance safety while reducing fatal encounters. For instance, TRETA Tactical Solutions' Theoram Mark-1, a non-lethal tactical pistol launched in 2025, targets civilian use and law enforcement, offering a safer alternative without lasting injury.

In January 2025, Byrna Technologies collaborated with the United States Concealed Carry Association to promote its less-lethal solutions, leveraging USCCA's extensive member network to boost awareness and accessibility of non-lethal defense options.

Leading companies in this industry include SABRE Security Equipment Corp, Axon Enterprise Inc., and Byrna Technologies Inc., among others. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward.

The global market outlook is influenced by recent shifts in trade relations and tariffs, impacting manufacturing costs for key product components and affecting pricing and supply chains, notably in North America and Europe. However, these changes also open opportunities for regional manufacturers to strengthen competitiveness.

The market research report offers comprehensive insights into this sector, detailing industry size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities. It equips stakeholders with the necessary information to navigate and succeed in the evolving market environment.

Report Scope:

Product Type: Stun Guns, Tasers, Pepper Sprays, Personal Alarms, and more.

Technology: Electroshock, Spray, Acoustic, Laser, Motion Detection.

Application: Civil, Commercial.

Distribution Channel: Online, Specialty, Supermarkets, Others.

End-User: Individuals, Security Personnel, Law Enforcement, Corporate Security.

Key Companies: SABRE Security, Axon Enterprise, FN Herstal, Chemring Group, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



