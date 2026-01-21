Marine Chartplotter Research Report 2026: $1+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Chartplotter Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The marine chartplotter market is demonstrating robust growth, projected to expand from $0.73 billion in 2025 to $1.02 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9%. This growth is driven by increased adoption of digital navigation systems, particularly in commercial and recreational vessels, along with advances in GPS and sonar integration for precise navigation and hazard avoidance.

The demand for real-time route planning, coupled with the expansion of multifunction displays and integrated marine electronics, is pushing the market forward. The rise in maritime traffic and offshore activities necessitates accurate navigation tools, contributing to market expansion. Significant trends include adoption of AI-powered chartplotters for predictive route optimization, enhanced integration with autonomous and connected vessel systems, and a move towards cloud-based chart updates.

Emerging markets, where boating and maritime industries are developing, present new growth opportunities. Multifunction displays integrated with sonar and radar are seeing heightened demand, with marine chartplotters increasingly used for offshore route optimization, recreational boating, and sport fishing. There's also a notable rise in real-time weather, tide, and hazard visualization.

The expansion of global maritime trade, fueled by economic growth and e-commerce, is elevating the need for precise maritime transportation, further driving demand for marine chartplotters. For example, UNCTAD reported a 2.4% increase in maritime trade volumes in 2023, underscoring the necessity for advanced navigation solutions.

Major players such as Garmin and Raymarine are at the forefront, deploying technological advancements like ultrawide high-resolution touchscreen displays and enhanced integration with marine electronics. Garmin's GPSMAP 15x3 Ultrawide Chartplotter, launched in July 2025, is a testament to this trend, featuring extensive connectivity and improved user experience.

In a strategic move, Raymarine partnered with Maretron LLP in December 2024 to integrate advanced monitoring systems, illustrating a commitment to enhancing vessel safety and automation through collaborative innovation.

The market is subject to the shifting dynamics of global trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs and potentially slowing adoption in sensitive sectors. Nevertheless, these challenges promote domestic innovation and may strengthen regional supply chains over time.

Key players in the market include Furuno Electric Co., Kongsberg Maritime AS, Navico Group Inc., and others, with North America currently the largest market and Europe poised for rapid growth.

Overall, the marine chartplotter market offers a comprehensive perspective of technological refinement and market opportunities, ensuring safer and more efficient maritime operations worldwide.

Market Scope:

Components: Hardware, Software

Types: Standalone, Integrated, Networked Chartplotters

Applications: Navigation, Safety and Rescue, Fishing, Recreational Boating

End Use: Commercial Vessels, Recreational Boats, Naval Vessels

Subsegments: Hardware includes Display Units and GPS Receivers, while Software covers Navigation and Route Planning Software, among others.

Companies Mentioned: Leading industry players such as Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., and Kongsberg Maritime AS are among the many companies featured.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime AS

Onwa Marine Electronics Co. Ltd.

Navico Group Inc.

Humminbird Inc.

Raymarine Limited

Koden Electronics Co. Ltd.

Simrad Yachting AS

Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

Digital Yacht Ltd.

Honda Electronics Co. Ltd.

ComNav Marine Ltd.

Si-Tex Marine Electronics Inc.

Alphatron Marine B.V.

Maptech Inc.

Brookes And Gatehouse

SI-TEX Marine Electronics

NKE Marine Electronics

Northstar Technology Inc.

