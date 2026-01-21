Boat Steering System Research Report 2026: $3.31 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boat Steering System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The boat steering system market has been experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $2.13 billion in 2025 to $2.33 billion in 2026, boasting a 9.5% CAGR. This upward trend stems from the adoption of advanced steering systems in both commercial and recreational boats, technological advancements, and increased demand for precise vessel navigation. The market is poised to reach $3.31 billion by 2030, growing at a 9.2% CAGR. Key drivers for future growth include developments in fly-by-wire, automated steering technologies, energy-efficient solutions, and integration with AI navigation systems, particularly in electric and hybrid boats.

Increased tourism significantly contributes to market expansion, as higher disposable incomes encourage more leisure travel, indirectly boosting demand for safe and efficient recreational and sightseeing boats. For example, Australia's 8.4 million international visitors as of May 2025, a 5.6% rise from the previous year, highlights the tourism sector's role in driving the boat steering system market.

Leading market players, such as Mercury Marine, are innovating with new products like joystick-based systems for single-engine vessels, enhancing usability and precision. Mercury's 2024 launch of Joystick Steering for Single-Engine Vessels exemplifies such advancements. This product offers combined throttle, shift, and steering control, integrated with autopilot systems for heightened operational efficiency.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the market dynamics. In February 2025, Twin Disc Inc. acquired Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd. for $16.5 million, aiming to leverage Kobelt's precision-engineered marine systems to broaden Twin Disc's global footprint and product offerings.

Major companies operating in the sector include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Mercury Marine, Twin Disc Inc., Stingray Boats, Lewmar Limited, and others, shaping the competitive landscape through technological innovation and strategic expansion.

Geographically, North America stood as the largest region in the boat steering system market in 2025. The market spans across regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and more, each contributing unique dynamics to the overall market growth.

The market's outlook is influenced by global trade changes and tariffs, raising production costs, particularly affecting regions reliant on imported marine equipment. However, tariffs also encourage domestic manufacturing and innovation in cost-efficient steering technologies.

Detailed market research reports offer comprehensive insights into the boat steering system industry, covering market statistics, regional shares, key trends, competitive analysis, and opportunities. These reports are crucial for stakeholders to adapt to the fast-evolving landscape and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Manufacturers of various boat steering systems, including hydraulic, electronic power, and mechanical steering, play a pivotal role in this industry. These systems are essential for passenger, commercial, and defense applications, distributed through OEMs and aftermarket channels worldwide.

