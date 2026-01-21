Cumulus Media and Eon Media Form Joint Partnership to Develop and Launch AI-Driven Initiatives

ATLANTA and TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) and media technology company Eon Media announce that they have entered into a joint partnership to develop and monetize AI-enabled projects for audio. Together, Cumulus Media and Eon Media will create AI-enabled platforms to provide listeners with more digital touchpoints for finding and accessing the audio content they love and to unlock new consumer insights.

The partnership and new AI-powered technologies will optimize Cumulus Media’s 395 U.S. radio stations and extensive digital assets to drive and measure consumer and audience engagement – a considerable value add for Cumulus Media and its stakeholders and an important next step in the development of advanced capabilities for the audio sector. Cumulus Media’s owned and operated stations, programs, and personalities, including morning shows, talk shows, and other spoken word content, generate hundreds of thousands of hours of unique new audio content each year.

Toronto-based Eon Media is an award-winning technology company for media that harnesses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence that is fully built in-house to extract metadata from media assets, including segments, stories, categories, audio transcription, music recognition, people mentioned, demographics, and much more.

For listeners, this partnership means discovering more of what they love faster and finding new paths to the shows, topics, and conversations they care about. These AI-enabled platforms will give audiences more ways to connect with Cumulus content, ensuring it meets them where they already are.

Mary G. Berner, President and CEO, Cumulus Media, said: “We are excited to join forces with Eon Media to create innovative solutions that will provide Cumulus Media with access to new market opportunities and untapped monetization paths. Importantly, this partnership will significantly enhance our ability to drive greater discoverability. By expanding touchpoints and engagement opportunities, we ensure our listeners and audiences can connect with our content more easily and more often than ever.”

Ashish Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Eon Media, commented: “We are extremely thrilled and honored to partner with Cumulus Media to deliver truly unique ways to engage listeners, audiences and importantly unlock new deep insights, and monetization opportunities for all the internal stakeholders and stations—always ensuring transparency, content and data security using our fully in-house AI technologies in a responsible manner. This partnership has already been a very positive, refreshing and truly collaborative journey with Cumulus Media who is at the forefront of changing the status-quo. We look forward to what is coming next.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter of a billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 395 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9.500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com .

About Eon Media

Headquartered in Toronto, Eon Media is reshaping how organizations manage and monetize audio and video contents. Known for delivering seamless, standalone, and integrative AI-powered solutions, the company serves a diverse client base spanning government, media, and enterprise sectors. Eon Media’s flagship product is eonArchivesAI, a platform that automatically extracts metadata from video archives using proprietary and fully in-house built AI models.

Visit https://eonmedia.ai for more information.