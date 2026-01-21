Jeffs’ Brands: KeepZone AI Enters into Non-Exclusive Reseller Agreement with Beesense Sensors Systems, Expanding Defense and Security Solutions Across Canada and Mexico

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. (“KeepZone”), has entered into a non-exclusive reseller agreement (the “Agreement”) with Beesense Sensors Systems Ltd. ("Beesense"), an Israeli innovator in multi-sensor technology for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) applications.

The Agreement appoints KeepZone as a reseller of certain Beesense products and services in Canada and Mexico, expanding Jeffs' Brands’ presence in the North American defense and security sectors.

Under the terms of the Agreement, KeepZone will promote, market, sell and provide support services in connection with applicable Beesense product families, including the Firefly, Mantis and BEE series. These solutions feature dual-channel observation and surveillance systems designed for land, air and maritime use, providing real-time, holistic views for ISR capabilities.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Beesense, a leader in multi-sensor technologies, to bring their state-of-the-art solutions to customers in Canada and Mexico," said Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of KeepZone. "We believe this strategic collaboration not only strengthens our position in the defense and security space but also leverages our AI expertise to deliver enhanced value to end-users, supporting Jeffs' Brands' vision for diversified, tech-forward growth."

