Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Research Report 2026: $1.79 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Global Report 2026" provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess current opportunities and future directions. This report is an in-depth analysis of the vibrant growth in the dimensional metrology sector, offering a detailed guide on trends set to shape the industry over the coming decade and further.





The dimensional metrology market in aerospace and defense has witnessed significant growth, expanding from $1.19 billion in 2025 to an estimated $1.3 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 9.2%. This growth is driven by increased adoption of coordinate measuring machines for precision validation of aerospace components, rising usage of 3D scanning technologies for efficient inspection workflows, expanded quality assurance requirements, and advancements in gantry and horizontal arm systems facilitating precise measurement of large aircraft structures. These factors are bolstered by a reliance on metrology services to comply with stringent aerospace and defense standards.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for further expansion, anticipated to reach $1.79 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Key drivers include rising demand for automated metrology solutions, increased use of high-speed scanners for real-time inspection, and the growth of digital quality ecosystems integrating metrology data with manufacturing systems. The need for ultra-precision measurements to support next-gen aerospace and defense systems, coupled with the development of portable metrology tools for maintenance operations, further propels this growth.

The surge in the dimensional metrology market is underpinned by escalations in defense and aerospace investments, particularly in the development and modernization of technologies crucial for military and aviation sectors. These investments are catalyzed by the imperative for national security and readiness. An example includes the U.S. Department of Defense's fiscal 2024 budget allocation of $842 billion, a significant increase from previous years, reflecting this strategic priority.

Innovative developments from leading companies are central to market progress. Hexagon AB, for instance, launched an autonomous metrology suite in June 2025, aimed at enhancing accuracy and reducing programming time for coordinate measuring machines. Similarly, Sandvik AB's acquisition of Verisurf Software Inc. in March 2025 underscores the focus on expanding metrology and inspection software offerings.

Key market players include Sandvik AB, Keyence Corporation, AMETEK Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, and Mitutoyo Corporation, among others, actively shaping the landscape through advanced solutions and strategic alliances.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. However, global trade relations and tariffs present challenges, particularly affecting precision machinery costs in North America and Europe, thereby influencing procurement cycles but also fostering domestic innovation.

The comprehensive market report offers valuable insights into market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and emerging trends, providing a holistic view of the industry's future trajectory. The report is updated periodically to capture the evolving dynamics of this fast-paced market landscape.

Countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, and many others, emphasizing the market's extensive global footprint. Revenues within this market are derived from sales of essential equipment and related services critical for precision and quality assurance in aerospace and defense.

Report Scope Markets Covered:

Types: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS), Vision Measuring Machines (VMM), Form Measuring Machines (FMM), Measurement Gages (MG), Calipers and Micrometers.

Applications: Component Inspection, Assembly Alignment, Quality Control, Reverse Engineering, Research & Development Testing.

End Users: Aerospace Manufacturers, Defense Contractors, Aerospace Repair and Overhaul, Subcontractors.

Companies Mentioned: Leading industry players such as Sandvik AB, Keyence Corporation, AMETEK Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, and more are assessed in this report.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Sandvik AB

Keyence Corporation

AMETEK Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Jenoptik AG

Mitutoyo Corporation

Renishaw plc

Hexagon AB

Mahr GmbH

The L.S. Starrett Company

Creaform Inc.

Quality Vision International Inc.

LK Metrology Ltd

Perceptron Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Automated Precision Inc.

Rotatek Inc.

Novacam Technologies Inc.

EDM Intelligence solutions

Dimensional Engineering Inc.

