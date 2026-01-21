Active Noise and Vibration Control (ANVC) System Research Report 2026: $8.21 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Noise and Vibration Control (ANVC) System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The active noise and vibration control (ANVC) system market, a key sector within aerospace, automotive, and industrial industries, has witnessed robust growth. Projected to expand from $5.88 billion in 2025 to $6.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%, further acceleration is anticipated, hitting $8.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. This trajectory is driven by the adoption of AI-driven noise cancellation and integration with IoT for real-time optimization, alongside growing demand for energy-efficient solutions and expansion into emerging markets.

An uptick in ANVC system implementation is aligned with new tech advancements like adaptive real-time noise management. These systems effectively manage environmental disturbances using sensor inputs to dynamically produce counteractive signals. A notable development includes Hummble d.o.o.'s introduction of an active noise cancellation system for HVAC systems targeting low-frequency compressor noise, boosting comfort through real-time monitoring and autonomous anti-noise generation.

Corporate strategies underline the importance of mergers and acquisitions for market expansion, such as CECO Environmental Corp.'s acquisition of Wakefield Acoustics Limited. This adds depth to CECO's offerings in noise management, positioning them as a formidable player in environmental control solutions across vital sectors like energy and manufacturing.

Market leaders, including Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Emerson Electric Co., continue driving innovation in ANVC technologies. These companies, among others, are instrumental in evolving the use of ANVC systems in enhancing passenger comfort in aviation and precision in industrial applications.

Globally, shifts in trade relations and tariffs have influenced production costs, with North America experiencing significant impacts. Despite these challenges, tariff-driven localization is fostering resilience by bolstering domestic production capabilities.

The market report provides comprehensive insights into the ANVC industry, covering global market size, regional dynamics, and competitor landscape, essential for stakeholders to navigate the evolving environment. It includes an in-depth analysis of active noise control, active vibration control, and hybrid systems, addressing the needs of sectors like construction, oil and gas, and electronics.

As the largest region in 2025, North America leads the ANVC system market; however, Asia-Pacific is set to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Companies in this market are poised to benefit from the escalating demand for noise and vibration control technologies that enhance operational efficiency and worker satisfaction.

Key Sections

Market Characteristics: Analyzes key offerings, highlights innovation trends, and evaluates product features.

Analyzes key offerings, highlights innovation trends, and evaluates product features. Supply Chain: Offers an analysis of raw materials, suppliers, and competitive levels within the supply chain.

Offers an analysis of raw materials, suppliers, and competitive levels within the supply chain. Trends and Strategies: Discusses evolving technologies and suggests how businesses can leverage advancements for competitive advantage.

Discusses evolving technologies and suggests how businesses can leverage advancements for competitive advantage. Regulatory Landscape: Provides a summary of regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting industry growth.

Provides a summary of regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting industry growth. Market Size: Covers historic and projected market growth, influenced by factors like AI advancements and geopolitical events.

Covers historic and projected market growth, influenced by factors like AI advancements and geopolitical events. TAM Analysis: Defines market potential, offering strategic insights for growth opportunities.

Defines market potential, offering strategic insights for growth opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scores: Uses a quantitative scoring framework for evaluation, providing actionable strategic implications.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Hutchinson S.A.

Harman International Industries Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

AB SKF

Moog Inc.

Bose Corporation

Terma A/S

Bruel & Kjar Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

SAE International

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Kinetics Noise Control Inc.

ITT Enidine Inc.

Sensor Technology Ltd.

Creo Dynamics AB

Wolfe Aviation LLC

Fabreeka International Inc.

Hummble d.o.o.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3sucu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment