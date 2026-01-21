Rocket Vibration Monitoring Research Report 2026: $4+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rocket Vibration Monitoring Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The rocket vibration monitoring market has witnessed significant growth over recent years and is projected to continue this trend. The market, valued at $2.62 billion in 2025, is anticipated to reach $2.86 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth is driven by advancements in rocket propulsion complexity, which necessitate advanced vibration diagnostics. Vibration data loggers and multi-axis accelerometers have also been crucial in enhancing structural response accuracy, while improved telemetry processing capabilities enable real-time vibration analysis. The increase in government and commercial launch programs has simultaneously highlighted the need for rigorous sensor calibration services.

Forecasts suggest robust expansion in the rocket vibration monitoring market, with projections estimating its value at $4.02 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include the escalating frequency of commercial launches, advancements in condition-based maintenance that boost launch vehicle reliability, and innovations in ruggedized enclosures and sensors that ensure operational integrity in extreme environments. Additionally, the integration of AI-enabled analytics is enhancing anomaly detection, and the expansion of autonomous flight systems calls for sophisticated structural diagnostics. Emerging trends include high-precision multi-axis sensing, advancements in launch system vibration modeling, and enhanced vibration-diagnostics correlation techniques.

The proliferation of rocket launches, prompted by increasing satellite deployment demands, underscores the necessity for monitoring solutions. According to the Space Foundation, orbital launch attempts rose by 16% in 2024, with an average of one launch every 34 hours. This surge in launch activities is fueling the demand for effective rocket vibration monitoring systems.

Private sector investment in space exploration is further propelling market growth. This influx of capital supports the development of advanced sensors, cutting-edge data analytics, and state-of-the-art monitoring systems, thereby boosting the safety and performance of rocket systems. For instance, Primo Ventures' investment in Revolv Space in May 2024 underscores the rising financial commitment to expanding small satellite capabilities through technological innovation.

In December 2024, Spectris plc, a UK-based firm, acquired Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH to strengthen its capabilities in vibration and accelerometer sensors, cementing its position in the aerospace application segment.

Key players within the market include Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., among others. North America was the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to lead growth in the upcoming years. The market analysis covers geographic areas spanning Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and more.

Trade relations and tariffs have notably impacted the market, increasing production costs and causing supply chain delays. However, these challenges have prompted innovation in localized manufacturing and material alternatives, which may mitigate foreign supply dependencies. The rocket vibration monitoring market is encapsulated extensively in new industry reports, detailing market statistics, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and forecast trends essential for stakeholders to navigate the current and future landscape effectively.

Key Features:

The market analysis section highlights innovation, product development trends, and brand differentiation.

Assess the supply chain for key raw materials and competitor dynamics across the value chain.

Investigates the latest strategic trends including digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation.

Details regulatory policies, investment trends, and funding initiatives impacting the market.

Includes both historic market growth and future forecasts.

Examines TAM for strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Provides a market attractiveness scoring framework to guide decision-making.

Breaks down market data by region and sub-markets.

Features expanded geographical coverage in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, critical for global supply chains.

Analyzes the competitive landscape, highlighting market leaders and key financial movements.

Ranks companies on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Report Scope Includes:

Components: Sensors, Software, Services

Applications: Launch Vehicles, Satellites, Space Probes, Others

End-Users: Commercial, Military, Government, Research Organizations

Companies Featured: Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Honeywell International Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Analog Devices Inc.

SKF Group

Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

Thermotron Industries

General Electric Company

Metrix Instrument Co. L.P.

Unholtz-Dickie Corp.

m+p international

SPM Instrument AB

Crystal Instruments

Data Physics Corporation

Team Corporation

ETS Solutions

IRF Kiruna

RMS Ltd.

Kistler Group

Meisei Electric Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnr1sp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment