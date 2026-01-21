Rocket Launch Failure Analysis Research Report 2026: $2+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rocket Launch Failure Analysis Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The rocket launch failure analysis market has seen significant growth in recent years, with projections indicating further expansion from $1.28 billion in 2025 to $2.06 billion by 2030, at an impressive CAGR of 9.9%. This growth is driven by increasing complexity and frequency of launches, requiring detailed post-launch diagnostics and structured failure analysis services. Technological advancements, such as AI-driven simulations and high-speed imaging systems, are enhancing predictive diagnostic capabilities, contributing to market expansion.

Growing commercial and governmental launch programs fuel demand for innovative failure analysis services. The uptick in rocket launches, aimed at deploying satellites and conducting experiments, underscores the necessity for thorough investigations into past launch failures to improve mission reliability. According to the Space Foundation, 2023 witnessed a remarkable 223 launch attempts globally, with a record-high success rate. This surge is largely driven by the escalating global demand for satellite-based internet, prompting increased satellite launches by both private companies and government agencies.

Leading market players, including Lockheed Martin, Airbus, and SpaceX, focus on developing solutions targeting issues like attitude control failures, which can severely disrupt mission trajectories. For instance, Galactic Energy's recent investigation into a launch failure revealed manufacturing defects leading to instability, highlighting the critical role of failure analysis in mission success.

Strategic moves, such as Siemens AG's March 2025 acquisition of Altair Engineering for approximately $10 billion, further bolster this sector. Siemens aims to enhance its capabilities in simulation and industrial AI by integrating Altair's expertise, thereby strengthening the reliability and safety of rocket launches through advanced analysis tools.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Tariffs on essential components affect procurement costs globally, inciting localized manufacturing and spurring innovation in cost-effective diagnostic technologies.

The comprehensive market research report offers insights into global market size, trends, opportunities, and detailed market segments. It addresses the demand for robust failure analysis services across sectors such as governmental, commercial, defense, and research institutions. Core components like software, hardware, and services play a pivotal role, facilitating real-time and post-launch assessments to enhance system architecture and reduce the risk of repeat failures.

Countries included in the market report span Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, the USA, and the UK, among others. As the demand for high-quality failure analysis services grows, the market continues to evolve, ensuring the improved safety and dependability of future rocket launches.

Report Scope:

Reasons to Purchase:

Market Characteristics: Examine key products, services, and innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of value chain, resources, and supplier dynamics.

Trends and Strategies: Analysis of digital transformation, automation, and AI advancements.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Insights into frameworks, incentives, and funding flows.

Market Size: Historical growth and development forecasts.

TAM Analysis: Strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Quantitative evaluation of market potential.

Geographical Coverage: Expanded to include regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market competition, company shares, and key financial transactions.

Company Scoring Matrix: Evaluation based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered:

Component: Software, Hardware, Services

Failure Type: Structural, Propulsion, Guidance System, Others

End-User: Government, Commercial, Defense, Research Organizations

Subsegments:

Software: Simulation, Diagnostics, Data Analytics, Predictive Maintenance, Telemetry Analysis

Hardware: Sensors, Control Systems, Telemetry Units, Flight Data Recorders, Ground Monitoring Equipment

Services: Failure Investigation, Maintenance and Support, Launch Monitoring, Consulting and Training, Post-Launch Analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration

SpaceX

KBR Inc.

Blue Origin LLC

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Sierra Space

Rocket Lab

Firefly Aerospace

Swedish Space Corporation

Roscosmos

Isar Aerospace

Seradata

Ulyssix Technologies

Teal Group Corporation

Qualtech Systems Inc.

Collier Aerospace

European Space Agency

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x93fow

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment