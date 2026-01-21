Small Marine Engines Research Report 2026: $11+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Marine Engines Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global small marine engines market has been experiencing robust growth and is projected to expand from $8.67 billion in 2025 to $9.16 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Key factors contributing to the surge include the rising demand for reliable propulsion systems in various watercraft, advancements in fuel efficiency, and increasing leisure boating activities.

Going forward, the market is expected to reach $11.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth phase will be driven by compliance with stricter environmental regulations demanding low emission engines, widespread adoption of lightweight and compact engines, investment in hybrid propulsion solutions, and a flourishing marine tourism sector. The era also anticipates advancements in engine control systems and expanding recreational activities fostering future procurement.

Emerging trends in this domain highlight the demand for fuel-efficient and compact propulsion systems, an increased focus on low-emission technologies, and innovative hybrid marine engine designs. The expansion of personal watercraft, alongside advancements in materials and design, is expected to further sustain market demand.

Fishing activities, notably, are predicted to further stimulate market growth. The Food and Agriculture Organization anticipates annual fisheries production to hit 185 million tonnes by 2023, indicating a rise in demand for fishing vessels powered by small marine engines.

Key players such as Perkins Engines Company Limited are innovating with new auxiliary engines like the Perkins E44 and E70B, addressing diverse marine applications with promising maintenance intervals and configurable power options. Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.'s acquisition of CLAAS India Private Ltd. exemplifies ongoing strategic maneuvers to enhance technological prowess and market stance.

Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region through the coming years. Tariffs present a notable challenge, raising production costs through increased expenses on imported components. Yet, they also pave the way for domestic manufacturing growth and localized sourcing within key regions.

This comprehensive report provides vital statistics and trends related to sales of 4-stroke and 2-stroke engines and includes market sizes, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and future forecasts. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, and many more, with data on sales encompassing factory-gate values and related services. A comprehensive analysis is available, detailing factors affecting the market within different geographies.

The small marine engines market includes gasoline, diesel, and electric engines installed in various seafaring vessels. These engines facilitate a range of functions onboard, from basic propulsion to additional services requiring auxiliary power sources, indicating the industry's technological advancements and competitive dynamism.

