Outdoor Furniture Market to Value USD 24.98 Bn by 2031 Growing at 4.04% CAGR from 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, January 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the outdoor furniture market size was valued at approximately USD 19.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from about USD 20.5 billion in 2026 to USD 24.98 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.04%. Even with pressures from fluctuating raw material costs and seasonal demand shifts, the sector is expected to sustain its upward trajectory as manufacturers embrace environmentally friendly materials, adaptable modular designs, and robust omnichannel distribution strategies. Continued investment in resort facilities, rooftop amenities, and outdoor-living upgrades is supporting strong commercial demand, while the residential segment benefits from lifestyle-driven renovations and evolving preferences for outdoor living spaces.

Outdoor Furniture Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific commands the largest outdoor furniture market share, driven by the rapid expansion of urban middle-class households and growing adoption of Western-style outdoor living. China anchors both manufacturing and domestic consumption, while India’s expanding housing developments and hospitality projects continue to support long-term demand. Markets such as Japan and South Korea prioritize space-efficient, modular designs suited to dense cities, whereas Australia’s strong alfresco lifestyle and tourism-led demand in Southeast Asia are pushing greater adoption of premium, contract-grade outdoor furniture.

Europe showcases refined design preferences and strong sustainability standards, trends that continue to shape the outdoor furniture market size. Germany drives eco-compliance, encouraging suppliers to adopt certified materials and environmentally friendly coatings. France and Italy leverage their design heritage to strengthen premium offerings, while the Nordics prioritize weather-adaptive materials for extreme seasonal conditions. Mediterranean countries sustain demand through café culture and outdoor dining, and Eastern Europe is expanding manufacturing capabilities, increasing access to mid-range collections across the region.

Outdoor Furniture Market Growth Drivers

Digital Channels Transform Global Outdoor Furniture Buying

The growth of direct-to-consumer e-commerce is shaping outdoor furniture market trends by making it easier for retailers, developers, and homeowners to access pricing, availability, and product selections that were once only available through traditional dealer networks. Virtual visualization tools help buyers see how pieces fit in their spaces, while integrated platforms provide real-time inventory updates. Manufacturers are leveraging these digital channels to introduce new collections, gather user insights, and optimize production, improving efficiency and reducing excess stock.

Resort and Boutique-Hotel Growth Driving Premium Outdoor Demand

Rising construction of resorts and boutique hotels is expanding the outdoor furniture market share, as developers increasingly invest in pool decks, beach clubs, and other outdoor zones to enhance guest experiences and social-media appeal. Modular and reconfigurable seating, along with durable fabrics resistant to sun, salt, and wear, is becoming standard to meet the demands of contract buyers. As hospitality offerings diversify into glamping, wellness retreats, and boutique accommodations, furniture that combines durability with stylish design is capturing a growing portion of the market.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Outdoor Furniture Market Report

By Product

Chairs

Tables

Seating Sets

Loungers and Daybeds

Dining Sets

Other Products

By Material



Wood

Metal

Plastic & Polymer

Other Materials

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Price Range

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

By Distribution Channel

Retail/B2C Channels

Home Centers

Specialty Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

B2B Channel/Contractors

By Geography

North America



Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

India



China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Outdoor Furniture Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size Forecast USD 24.98 Brillion (2031) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.04% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate

Outdoor Furniture Companies

IKEA

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Brown Jordan Inc.

Agio International Company Ltd.

Century Furniture LLC

Keter Group

Lloyd Flanders Industries

Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC

POLYWOOD LLC

Treasure Garden Inc.

Dedon GmbH

Kettal Group

TUUCI LLC

Fermob SA

Gloster Furniture GmbH

Roda Srl

Royal Botania NV

ScanCom International A/S

B&B Italia (Outdoor Collection)

RH (Restoration Hardware)

La-Z-Boy Outdoor (Sunset West)

Get in-depth industry insights on the outdoor furniture market report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-outdoor-furniture-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Global Furniture Market: Furniture Market is segmented by application, material, price range, distribution channel, and geography. By application, it includes home furniture, such as chairs, tables (side tables, coffee tables, dressing tables, etc.), beds, wardrobes, sofas, dining tables/dining sets, kitchen cabinets, and other home furniture like bathroom and outdoor furniture, office furniture, including chairs, tables, storage cabinets, desks, sofas, and other soft seating, as well as hospitality, educational, healthcare, and other applications covering public places, retail malls, and government offices. By material, the segmentation covers wood, metal, plastic & polymer, and other materials. Price ranges are categorized into economy, mid-range, and premium. Distribution channels include B2C/retail through home centers, specialty furniture stores, online platforms, and other channels, as well as B2B/project sales. The market is further segmented geographically across key regions worldwide. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/furniture-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Office Furniture Market: The Office Furniture Market Report is segmented by product, material, price range, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. By product, it includes chairs, such as employee chairs, meeting chairs, and guest chairs, tables, including conference tables, desks, and other tables, storage units like filing cabinets and bookcases/shelving, sofas and other soft seating, booths and office dividers, as well as other office furniture including stools, reception area furniture, accessories, and more. By material, it covers wood, metal, plastic & polymer, and other materials. Price segments include economy, mid-range, and premium offerings. End-users span corporate offices, healthcare offices, educational institutions, government and public offices, hospitality and retail back-offices, and others. Distribution channels include B2C/retail through home centers, specialty furniture stores, online platforms, and other outlets, as well as B2B/direct purchases from manufacturers. The market is further analyzed across key geographies worldwide.

Home Furniture Market: The Global Home Furniture Market Report is segmented by product, material, price range, distribution channel, and geography. By product, it includes living room and dining room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen furniture, home office furniture, bathroom furniture, outdoor furniture, and other furniture. By material, the segmentation covers wood, metal, plastic & polymer, and other materials. Price ranges are categorized into economy, mid-range, and premium offerings. Distribution channels include home centers, specialty furniture stores (including exclusive brand outlets and local stores from the unorganized sector), online platforms, and other channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, teleshopping, and departmental stores. The market is further analyzed across key regions worldwide.

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.