Marine Very High Frequency Radio and Automatic Identification System Research Report 2026: $690 Mn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Very High Frequency (VHF) Radio and Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The marine very high frequency (VHF) radio and automatic identification system (AIS) market has shown robust growth, set to expand from $0.5 billion in 2025 to $0.69 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth trend is driven by stringent maritime safety regulations, an increase in global shipping traffic, advancements in VHF radio technology, mandatory AIS onboard vessels, and an expanding coastal and port communication infrastructure.

Future growth is expected due to rising demand for real-time vessel tracking, integration of VHF and AIS with digital maritime platforms, advancements in emergency communication systems, investments in smart port infrastructure, and technological upgrades. Noteworthy trends include digital selective calling (DSC), GPS-enabled radios, enhanced collision avoidance features, and software-enabled AIS systems for maritime analytics.

Shipping and maritime trade continue to play a crucial role in the market's expansion. The sector supports international trade by transporting goods and commodities globally. As economies grow, the demand for efficient shipping services increases, bolstering the need for reliable marine VHF radios and AIS solutions. In 2023, global maritime trade grew by 2.4%, with further expansion expected at a 2% growth rate in 2024, according to UNCTAD.

Key market players are focusing on innovative products, such as fixed-mount marine VHF radios, to ensure communication reliability and adherence to evolving maritime regulations. Notably, Icom Incorporated unveiled the IC-M510 EVO, which features Class-D DSC and NMEA 2000 connectivity, optimizing it for both commercial and recreational vessels.

Strategic partnerships also highlight market dynamics. For instance, in March 2024, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency partnered with Sternula to enhance vessel communication through digital innovation, leveraging VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) and AIS 2 technology in Nigerian waters.

Major companies in this sector include Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Japan Radio Co. Ltd., and others, with the largest market presence in North America as of 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Global trade relations and tariffs are affecting the market outlook. Increased tariffs on electronic components have raised production costs, particularly impacting sectors reliant on imports like Asia-Pacific and Europe. As a result, manufacturers are exploring local production avenues and software innovations to mitigate these costs.

The marine VHF radio and AIS market report covers extensive market statistics, including regional shares, market trends, and opportunities. It offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry's current and future scenarios, equipping enterprises with insights to thrive. In summary, VHF radio and AIS systems are indispensable for maritime communication, supporting ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore operations, and enhancing safety and regulatory compliance. They are pivotal in applications ranging from navigation and traffic management to fleet monitoring and recreational boating.

Reasons to Purchase:

Market characteristics: Analyze the market landscape, key products, and major innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis: Explore the entire value chain and key competitors at each level.

Trends and strategies: Highlight emerging technologies like digital transformation and AI, offering companies new competitive advantages.

Regulatory and investment landscape: Navigate regulatory frameworks and investment flows that influence market growth.

Market size: Examine historical and forecasted market growth, factoring in technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic trends.

Total addressable market analysis: Strategic insights into market potential and competitive dynamics.

Comprehensive geographic coverage, including emerging markets in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, marking strategic shifts in global supply chains.

Competitive landscape: Insights into market nature, shares, major financial deals, and a company ranking matrix.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product: Marine VHF Radio; AIS

By Component: Microphones, Antennas, Displays, Software Systems

By Application: Commercial Shipping, Recreational Boating, Navigation Management

Subsegments:

Marine VHF Radio: Fixed-Mount, Handheld, DSC, GPS-Integrated

AIS: Class A/B Transceivers, Base Stations, Receivers

Key Companies Mentioned: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Icom Incorporated, Cobham Satcom, Raymarine Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

Uniden America Corporation

Icom Incorporated

Cobham Satcom

Raymarine Ltd.

Cobra Electronics Corporation

Jotron AS

Seas of Solutions

Simrad

ComNav Marine Ltd.

ACR Electronics Inc.

Yaesu Musen Co. Ltd.

Midland Europe Srl

Navico Group

B&G Sailing Electronics

Lowrance

Si-Tex Marine Electronics

Standard Communications Pty Ltd.

Entel Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvu01f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment