Ormat Technologies Announces Co-Lead of Series B Investment in Sage Geosystems to Advance Next-Generation Geothermal Technology

RENO, Nev., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, today announced a $25 million equity investment in an over $97 million Series B funding round for Sage Geosystems Inc. (“Sage”), a pioneer in next-generation geothermal and energy storage technology. Ormat and Carbon Direct Capital co-led the Series B financing, which will support Sage in advancing its geothermal power generation and energy storage solutions, including the development of its first commercial next-generation geothermal facility.

This investment represents an important milestone in Ormat’s strategy to expand its Enhanced Geothermal Systems (“EGS”) portfolio and capabilities. Combined with the previously announced commercial agreement between Ormat and Sage, this investment is anticipated to accelerate the deployment and commercialization of advanced geothermal technologies.

Sage plans to pilot its proprietary Pressure Geothermal technology at an existing Ormat power plant, with the goal of extracting geothermal heat from hot dry rock and accelerating the time to market for next-generation geothermal solutions. Upon successful completion of the pilot, Ormat will have the right to develop, build, own and operate geothermal power plants and energy storage projects utilizing Sage’s technology.

Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies, stated, “Our investment in Sage is a natural extension of our strategic collaboration and underscores our confidence in Sage’s Pressure Geothermal technology. As a long-established leader in the geothermal industry, this investment aligns with Ormat’s strategy to advance geothermal innovation, accelerate time to market and expand geothermal energy deployment within the global energy landscape.”

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,600MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,695MW with a 1,310MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 385MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, legal, market, industry and geopolitical developments and incentives, demand for renewable energy, and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s most recent annual report, and in subsequent filings.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

