Space Propulsion Systems Research Report 2026: $24.74 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The space propulsion systems market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increased government investments, commercial satellite deployment, and advancements in propulsion technologies. The market size is projected to expand from $12.76 billion in 2025 to $14.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.5%. This surge is fueled by government-backed national space programs and defense missions, alongside the emergence of electric propulsion for geostationary satellites. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to reach $24.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.1%, spurred by private spaceflight, mega-constellations, and innovation in green propulsion technologies.
Space exploration missions are pivotal in driving this market, as evidenced by the UK's 11% increase in space-related activities in 2023. Companies such as Safran Electronics & Defense are forging strategic partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the U.S. market. The company's agreement with Terran Orbital aims to advance satellite electric propulsion systems. Similarly, L3Harris's acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne underlines the strategic emphasis on enhancing aerospace capabilities through advanced propulsion technologies.
Industry giants like IHI Corporation, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. lead the market alongside emerging players such as Accion Systems Inc. and Rocket Lab USA Inc. While North America remains the largest region, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market, driven by burgeoning demand for satellite propulsion and reusable launch vehicle systems. Challenges like global trade tariffs are reshaping the landscape, prompting localization and cost-optimized innovative propulsion technologies.
Detailed insights and analysis are available in comprehensive market research reports covering aspects such as regional shares, market segments, and competitive landscapes. The extensive market report offers a holistic view encompassing the present and future scenarios in the industry, backed by thorough statistical analysis.
Space propulsion systems encompass key components like thrusters, rocket motors, and nozzles essential for spacecraft including satellites and probes. Their application spans across civil, government, military, and commercial domains, underscoring the system's versatility and importance. The market primarily consists of sales of chemical and nonchemical propellants, extending to associated services provided by manufacturers.
This market encapsulates countries like the USA, China, France, and Japan, driving innovation and technological advancements in space exploration. As the industry progresses, propulsion systems remain integral in facilitating human endeavors beyond Earth, ushering in a new era of space exploration and commercial opportunities.
Market Scope:
- Components: Thrusters, Rocket Motors, Propellant Feed Systems, etc.
- Spacecraft Types: Satellites, Rovers, Capsules, etc.
- Applications: Space Simulation, Rocket Launch, etc.
- End Users: Civil and Earth Observation, Government, Commercial
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$14.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$24.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- IHI Corporation
- Safran S.A.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Moog Inc.
- OHB SE
- Sierra Nevada Corporation
- Thales Alenia Space
- Accion Systems Inc.
- ArianeGroup
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- NanoAvionics Corp.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Blue Origin LLC
- Avio SpA
- Yuzhnoye State Design Office
- Honeywell International Inc.
- The Boeing Company
- Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.
- Antrix Corporation Limited
- Exotrail SA
- Terran Orbital Corporation
- Rocket Lab USA Inc.
- Firefly Aerospace Inc.
- Relativity Space Inc.
- Momentus Inc.
