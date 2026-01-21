Restore Brain Announces Expansion of Neuromodulation Footprint with New St. Louis Office, Bringing Advanced TMS and SPRAVATO Treatments to the Region





ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restore Brain, a leading provider of advanced psychiatric care specializing in neuromodulation, today announced significant growth over the past year, highlighted by the opening of a new office in the St. Louis region and the expansion of its clinical offerings to include Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy and SPRAVATO® (esketamine) treatment .

Founded six years ago, Restore Brain has established itself as a trusted destination for patients suffering from major depressive disorder and other complex mood conditions. The practice now operates three offices in the Dallas–Fort Worth area and continues to scale thoughtfully into new markets, bringing evidence-based, FDA-cleared innovations to patients who have not found relief with traditional medications.

Restore Brain’s St. Louis expansion reflects growing demand for next-generation interventions in mental health—particularly for individuals living with treatment-resistant depression. The clinic utilizes state-of-the-art neuromodulation technology, including TMS, a non-invasive, outpatient therapy that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate targeted regions of the brain associated with mood regulation.

Clinical leadership is provided by Dr. Arturo Taca, M.D., a nationally respected psychiatrist and a pioneer in the field of neuromodulation and interventional psychiatry. Dr. Taca has spent decades advancing care for patients whose symptoms persist despite standard pharmacologic approaches.

“Most patients who are prescribed antidepressants or mood stabilizers are not familiar with the term treatment-resistant depression,” said Dr. Taca. “Fortunately, today as physicians, we can implement either TMS therapy or SPRAVATO® treatment and have a strong chance of getting our patients into remission. It is an incredibly exciting time to be a psychiatrist because of the innovative, FDA-approved treatments now available to this population.”

Restore Brain’s integrated care model emphasizes precision diagnostics, personalized treatment planning, and compassionate, physician-led care. By combining cutting-edge technology with rigorous clinical oversight, the practice aims to shorten the time to remission and dramatically improve quality of life for patients who have struggled for years with debilitating depression.

With its expansion into St. Louis, Restore Brain continues its mission to broaden access to advanced psychiatric treatments and to redefine what is possible in modern mental health care.

Restore Brain is a physician-led psychiatric practice specializing in neuromodulation and interventional psychiatry. With six years of clinical experience and multiple locations across Texas and Missouri, Restore Brain provides advanced, evidence-based treatments—including TMS and SPRAVATO®—for patients with major depressive disorder and related conditions who have not achieved adequate relief through traditional therapies.

