Ambiq Announces Public Offering of Common Stock





AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq Micro, Inc. (“Ambiq”) (NYSE: AMBQ), a technology leader in ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions for edge AI, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 2,157,051 shares of common stock offered by Ambiq and 42,949 shares of common stock offered by certain of Ambiq’s stockholders. In addition, Ambiq expects to grant the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Needham & Company and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to the proposed offering of securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. Accordingly, these securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (833) 481-0260.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Ambiq

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ambiq’s mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. Ambiq enables its customers to deliver AI compute at the edge where power consumption challenges are the most severe. Ambiq’s technology innovations, built on the patented and proprietary subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT®), fundamentally deliver a multi-fold improvement in power consumption over traditional semiconductor designs. Ambiq has powered over 290 million devices to date.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” or “anticipates,” or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release, and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing and size of the offering, the expected closing of the offering and the grant to the underwriters of the option to purchase additional shares. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify including those described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Ambiq’s Quarterly Report on 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as well as in other filings Ambiq may make with the SEC in the future. Ambiq’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and Ambiq believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Ambiq undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

