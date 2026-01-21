Ablation Technology Market to Worth Over US$ 16.74 Billion by 2034 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ablation technology market was valued at 6.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 224.44 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.82% from 2025 to 2034.

The global ablation technology market is propelled by quantifiable clinical and demographic trends, with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and cancer serving as primary drivers. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) ablation procedures surpassed 1.2 million globally in 2024, according to the European Heart Rhythm Association, with the U.S. accounting for about 40% of these interventions.

This reflects a 15% year-on-year growth since 2022, driven by aging populations, as more than 15% of individuals aged 65+ suffer from AFib. In oncology, tumor ablation procedures are projected to exceed 850,000 in 2024, with liver cancer treatments representing 35% of total volumes. Japan’s National Cancer Center reported a 92% 5-year survival rate for early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma treated with microwave ablation (MWA), cementing its role as a first-line therapy.

Emerging Ablation Technologies Reshape Cardiac and Oncology Treatments Worldwide

Emerging technologies are accelerating adoption in the ablation technology market. Pulsed-field ablation (PFA), which reduces procedure times by 30-40% compared to radiofrequency ablation, now accounts for 25% of U.S. cardiac ablation cases post-FDA approval in 2024. Boston Scientific’s FARAPULSE system alone facilitated over 50,000 procedures globally in the first half of 2024, with Europe contributing 45% of utilization.

Similarly, India’s adoption of cryoablation for prostate cancer grew by 22% year-on-year, as per Apollo Hospitals’ 2024 data, boosted by a 65% reduction in post-operative complications. Meanwhile, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) now handle 55% of U.S. ablation procedures for benign tumors and chronic pain, up from 42% in 2022, per Medicare claims data, highlighting the shift to outpatient care.

Oncology Ablation Shifts Outpatient, Boosting Same-Day Liver Tumor Discharges to 91%

Outpatient ablation procedures are redefining the ablation technology market, driven by cost efficiency and patient preference. More than 62% of cardiac ablations in the U.S. now occur in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), reducing hospitalization costs by US$ 15,000 per patient (JAMA, 2025). Regulatory support, like the FDA’s 2024 clearance of Philips’ portable cryoablation system, amplifies this shift.

The ASC-based ablation device segment is projected to grow at 14.3% CAGR (2024–2030), with 78% of distributors prioritizing partnerships with ASC networks. In oncology, microwave ablation for liver tumors in outpatient settings decreases recovery time from 5 days to <24 hours, boosting same-day discharge rates to 91% (NIH, 2024).

Healthcare systems’ focus on value-based care (VBC) propels demand for single-use ablation probes (e.g., Abbott’s TactiFlex), which minimize infections and allow faster room turnover. However, scaling outpatient models requires real-time remote monitoring solutions. Abbott’s TriClip combines Bluetooth-enabled ablation catheters with EHRs, decreasing 30-day readmission rates by 22% (NEJM, 2023). Manufacturers in the ablation technology market must address ASC workflow challenges, such as device portability and compatibility with limited staff.

Hospitals Capture Two-Thirds of Ablation Market with Advanced Infrastructure and Multidisciplinary Care

Hospitals account for 66.35% of ablation technology market utilization due to infrastructure for high-acuity cases and integrated care pathways. A 2024 JAMA study found that 78% of tumor ablation procedures in the U.S. occur in hospitals, with multidisciplinary teams enhancing 5-year survival for colorectal metastases by 18%.

Hybrid operating rooms (ORs), now in 50% of EU5 tertiary hospitals, allow concurrent imaging and ablation, cutting liver cancer procedure times by 35%. The NHS reports a 27% decline in post-ablation ICU admissions since 2023 due to enhanced perioperative protocols. Investments in robotics are strategic: Intuitive Surgical’s Ion platform, used in 300+ U.S. hospitals, increased lung nodule ablation precision by 40%, reducing pneumothorax rates to 4%.

Cost-efficiency priorities further entrench hospital dominance in the ablation technology market. Spain’s Catalonia region saved €14 million annually by transitioning 30% of eligible liver resections to RFA. Conversely, ASCs face limitations: Only 12% of U.S. ASCs perform cardiac ablations due to regulatory hurdles, per MedPAC. Training programs bridge skill gaps; the Asia-Pacific Electrophysiology Society certified 900 new specialists in 2023, boosting hospital ablation capacity by 25%.

However, device costs strain budgets Boston Scientific’s RFA generators cost US$ 45,000–US$ 75,000, prompting leasing models in India and Nigeria. Future growth hinges on AI-driven workflow tools: Siemens Healthineers AI-powered Myocardial Extracellular Volume mapping, adopted by 120 hospitals globally, slashes cardiac ablation planning time from 90 to 35 minutes, enhancing throughput.

Rising AFib and Cancer Cases Drive Record Demand for Cardiac and Oncology Ablation Procedures

North America dominates 48.3% of the ablation technology market, boosted by the world’s highest prevalence of cardiac and oncologic conditions. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) affects 6.1 million Americans (CDC, 2024), with 575,000 annual ablation procedures (ACC), while cancer ablation demand rises at 9.8% growth rate due to 2.1 million new cancer diagnoses (NCI, 2024). The U.S. accounts for 92% of regional revenue, fueled by Medicare’s expanded reimbursement for outpatient ablation (CMS, 2024) and the FDA’s accelerated approvals (e.g., Medtronic’s PulseSelect pulsed field ablation in 2023). Strategic collaborations, like Boston Scientific’s US$ 1.2B acquisition of Relievant Medsystems (2024), consolidate advanced tech in electrophysiology and pain management. More than 70% of U.S. hospitals now use AI-integrated ablation systems (e.g., Johnson & Johnson’s VARIPULSE), reducing procedural times by 25% (NEJM, 2023).

Ablation Technology Market Major Players:

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Biosense Webster, Inc.)

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Medical Corporation

CONMED Corporation

AtriCure, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Accuray

Smith & Nephew

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems

Olympus Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Light/Laser

Radiofrequency (RF)

Electrical

Ultrasound

Microwave

Cryotherapy

Hydrothermal / Hydromechanical Ablation Technologies

Others

By Application

Cardiovascular Disease Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Ophthalmological Treatment

Pain Management

Gynecological Treatment

Urological Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Cosmetic/Aesthetic Surgery

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Ablation Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

