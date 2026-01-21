Dynamic Positioning Systems Research Report 2026: $11.22 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dynamic Positioning Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The dynamic positioning systems market is poised for remarkable growth, expanding from $7.55 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $8.21 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This surge is attributed to several historical advancements, such as technological improvements in thrusters and sensors, deep-sea exploration initiatives, and enhanced position reference systems that have transformed offshore oil and gas platforms and navigation systems.

Further projections forecast the market reaching $11.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. This anticipated growth is driven by the increasing deployment of offshore wind farms, the rise of autonomous vessels, and expansions in subsea construction and drilling projects. Moreover, significant industry trends include the integration of AI-based predictive DP control algorithms, eco-friendly thrusters, and digital twin solutions, which enhance automation and fault-tolerant architectures for offshore and naval operations.

a strong driver for the dynamic positioning systems market is the growth in global seaborne trade, which supports maritime transport efficiency, particularly in rough sea conditions. According to the UNCTAD, maritime trade is set to grow by 2.4% in 2023, with an expected annual increase exceeding 2% from 2024 to 2028, emphasizing the need for secure and efficient cargo handling, thus boosting demand for DP systems.

Industry giants are leveraging strategic partnerships to solidify their stance in this market. For instance, in October 2023, Praxis Automation entered a strategic partnership with Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Service to equip their fleet with advanced DP systems. In another noteworthy move, HAV Group acquired Undheim Systems AS in September 2023, marking a strategic enhancement towards digital solutions and autonomous ship operations.

Prominent players in this dynamic sector include Kongsberg Gruppen AS, Marine Technologies LLC, Wartsila, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, and more. In terms of geographical influence, North America dominated the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to showcase rapid growth in the coming years.

However, the market faces challenges due to fluctuating global trade relations and tariffs, particularly those affecting marine-grade motors, thrusters, and control systems. These tariffs have spurred domestic innovation and necessitated diversified supply chains, creating resilient manufacturing networks. Nonetheless, these challenges have also encouraged local manufacturing advancements and tariff-induced adaptations across the sector.

The latest dynamic positioning systems market research report offers comprehensive insights, including market statistics, global industry shares, competitor analyses, and future trends. This robust resource provides vital strategic guidance for enterprises navigating the fast-evolving international market landscape. Countries with significant market activity include the USA, China, Germany, and Japan, among others, with a detailed focus on consumption values and regional market contributions.

