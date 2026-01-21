Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Research Report 2026: $24.2 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems market has experienced robust growth, with its value rising from $18.44 billion in 2025 to $19.59 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This upswing is fueled by naval modernization programs, escalating geopolitical tensions, and advancements in underwater acoustics, enhancing systems like sonobuoys. Manufacturer-provided warranty-period maintenance and operational support have also contributed to this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is set to expand further, reaching $24.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Factors driving this growth include the adoption of next-generation ASW platforms with multi-sensor detection technologies, increased procurement of advanced sonobuoys, and rising investments in unmanned systems for anti-submarine surveillance. The market is also seeing a growth in integrated lifecycle service packages that comprise system upgrades and predictive maintenance.

The surge in defense budgets is a crucial driver, providing essential funding for the advancement of ASW systems. Notably, global defense spending peaked at $2.46 trillion in 2024, highlighting the investment commitment toward countering submarine threats. In parallel, companies like BAE Systems and Malloy Aeronautics are capitalizing on this trend, developing innovative technologies such as the Sting Ray training anti-submarine torpedo, which showcases cutting-edge electric-powered capabilities.

Significant corporate activities are shaping the market landscape. In July 2023, Thales Defense & Security Inc. acquired Advanced Acoustic Concepts, enhancing its U.S. operations and leveraging AAC's expertise in ASW systems to broaden its market footprint. The acquisition exemplifies strategic moves that bolster capabilities in the ever-evolving ASW domain.

Key players in the market include industry giants such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, and Thales Group, among others. These companies are at the forefront of developing ASW systems and technologies tailored to modern naval demands.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with other significant markets covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. However, global trade tensions and tariffs are influencing the market dynamics, increasing costs for imported components and impacting supply chains, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Despite these challenges, tariffs are prompting domestic production and technological localization, fostering opportunities for regional manufacturers.

This comprehensive anti-submarine warfare system market report offers a detailed analysis, providing insights into market size, trends, regional shares, and the competitive landscape. As the field continues to evolve, stakeholders are poised to navigate the complexities of the ASW systems market and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Scope of the Report:

Systems: Sensors, Electronic Support Measures, Armament.

Sensors, Electronic Support Measures, Armament. Platform: Submarines, Surface Ships, Helicopters, Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Unmanned Systems.

Submarines, Surface Ships, Helicopters, Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Unmanned Systems. End User: Naval Forces, Aerospace, and Defense Contractors.

