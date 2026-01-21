Acacia Clinics and Vagus Nerve Society Conduct Study Using electroCore’s gammaCore Sapphire for Adjunctive Treatment of Symptoms Associated with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (“PTSD”)

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR) (“electroCore” or the “Company”), a bioelectronic technology company, today announced that Acacia Clinics and the Vagus Nerve Society have launched a new research initiative to explore the extent to which gammaCore™ Sapphire, electroCore’s non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS), can be used as an adjunctive treatment of symptoms associated with PTSD.

The study entitled “Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) for Adjunctive Treatment of Symptoms Associated with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder,” will be led by Danielle DeSouza MSc, PhD, VP of Research at Acacia Clinics (“the Investigator”). The study will collect data on the safety and effectiveness of gammaCore Sapphire as an adjunctive treatment for the symptoms of PTSD. The primary safety measure for this study is the incidence and occurrence of significant adverse events (SAEs) related to nVNS treatment, while the primary efficacy outcome is the difference from baseline in the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS-5) total score at the 12-week treatment period (versus baseline/4-week run-in period). The CAPS-5 is a semi-structured clinical interview administered by the Investigator and is used to assess index history of DSM-5 defined traumatic event exposure, including the most distressing event, time since exposure, and total number of exposures, as well as frequency and severity of post-traumatic stress symptoms, as evidenced by CAPS-5 total score. The CAPS-5 provides diagnostic status (presence versus absence) of PTSD as well as PTSD symptom severity. A secondary efficacy outcome will include the difference in the PTSD Checklist (PCL-5) score, a 20-item self-report questionnaire in which respondents indicate the presence and severity of PTSD symptoms derived from the DSM-5 symptoms of PTSD, and clinical improvement with the Clinical Global Index (CGI) at the 12-week treatment period (versus baseline).

“Post-traumatic stress disorder affects 6% of the population at some time in their lives, with only one third of those suffering from PTSD able to achieve full remission with current standard of care,” commented Danielle DeSouza MSc, PhD. “The vagus nerve represents a unique window between central functions of the brain and peripheral organ function that may be a promising target for treatment interventions for PTSD, and we are excited to collaborate with the Vagus Nerve Society and electroCore in understanding how nVNS may be used to treat symptoms of PTSD.”

The study will enroll up to 40 subjects aged between 18 – 70 diagnosed with PTSD and is anticipated to run over 10 months. The study is sponsored by the Vagus Nerve Society and electroCore will be providing an educational grant and gammaCore Sapphire devices.

About Acacia Clinics

Acacia Clinics is a recognized leader in precision neuromodulation and advanced mental health services, drawing on nearly a decade of experience in fMRI-guided TMS. Founded in 2018 by Dr. David Carreon and Dr. Nathan Meng, Acacia is led by an experienced executive team that also includes David Ling, Dr. Noah DeGaetano, and Dr. Danielle DeSouza. Acacia integrates patient-focused care, rigorous clinical research, and industry-leading partnerships to deliver exceptional, evidence-based treatment.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

