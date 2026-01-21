Angel Announces First Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Participation

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel (NYSE: ANGX) (the “Company”), a media and technology company guided by two million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-driven stories, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences during the first quarter of 2026.

The 11 th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, taking place virtually, February 3 – 4, 2026.

Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, taking place virtually, February 3 – 4, 2026. The 34 th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference being held at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 9 - 11, 2026.

Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference being held at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 9 - 11, 2026. The 38th Annual Roth Conference being held at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA, March 23-24, 2026.



Members of Angel’s management team will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout each conference. Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings with Angel’s management team should contact their respective conference representative or reach out directly to Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@angel.com.

About Angel

Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company guided by two million grassroots Angel Guild paying members championing values-driven stories. Clearly expressing the kind of programming they crave, members of the Angel Guild act as virtual co-producers, greenlighting what films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. Propelled by this audience-first momentum, Angel has released more than 40 films and 20 television series that amplify light, including "Sound of Freedom," which earned more than 250 million dollars at the worldwide box office. The company also has more than 6 billion views of its Dry Bar Comedy franchise, which has attracted some of the world's best-known comedians. For more information, visit www.angel.com.

David Shane

Corporate Communications, Angel

press@angel.com

Jeanette Masters

Investor Relations, Angel

jeanette.masters@angel.com or InvestorRelations@angel.com