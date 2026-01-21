DE LA SOUL-LED “GOOD HEALTH SUMMIT” LAUNCHES FEBRUARY 19 AT MOREHOUSE COLLEGE

Event Sponsored by LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings,

Developer of Breakthrough Cancer Therapies

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the music, legacy, and lived experiences of De La Soul, the inaugural Good Health: Mind, Body & Soul Summit will take place February 19 at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

This invitation-only event brings together leaders in health, culture, science, and community to advance health equity for Black men and families. It is made possible by the generous sponsorship of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing breakthrough cancer therapies.

Rooted in the group’s song “Good Health,” written after the passing of founding member David Jolicoeur (Trugoy the Dove), the Summit represents the next chapter in De La Soul’s commitment to truth, wellness, and cultural impact. Developed in collaboration with Blacksmith holdings, the Summit reflects the group’s evolution from musical pioneers to wellness advocates. Together, De La Soul and Blacksmith partnered with leaders in healthcare, culture, and research to bring the Summit to life.

“This Summit is about turning pain into purpose,” said Kelvin Mercer (Posdnuos). “We’ve always used our music to speak life—and Good Health is about making sure our people live long enough to tell their own stories.”

“This isn’t just a conversation—it’s a call,” added Vincent Mason (Maseo). “Good health is real wealth. We’re creating space for Black men, families, and communities to own that truth—together.”

“Good Health aligns science with culture in a way that is both urgent and deeply human,” said Geordan Pursglove, CEO of LIXTE Biotechnology. “Through our first-in-class oncology compound, LB-100, and LIORA, our European research subsidiary, we are committed to advancing cancer care. This Summit is a powerful space to connect that innovation to the communities that need it most.”

The Summit will convene an intimate audience of health experts, artists, entertainers, athletes, researchers, and advocates. Programming will span topics across mind, body, and soul—including cancer, heart disease, mental health, addiction, sleep, relationships, and intergenerational wellness—grounded in science and lived experience.

Attendance is by invitation only. For more details, visit www.goodhealthsummit.com.

About De La Soul

De La Soul is the New York–based trio composed of Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo, creators of the groundbreaking 1989 album 3 Feet High and Rising. Known for their inventive sampling, creative lyricism, and foundational influence on jazz rap and alternative hip-hop, the group has earned widespread acclaim, including a Grammy Award for “Feel Good Inc.” with Gorillaz. Their 2015 Kickstarter-funded album and the Anonymous Nobody… topped the Rap Albums chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

For more information and updates on De La Soul, visit:

Website

Facebook

Twitter

BlueSky

Instagram

TikTok

About Blacksmith Holdings

Blacksmith Holdings is a 360° entertainment company founded by Corey Smyth, focused on building culturally driven platforms that connect art, community, and purpose. With a legacy that includes guiding the careers of Dave Chappelle, Vince Staples, Mos Def, and Talib Kweli. Blacksmith continues to champion initiatives that advance wellness, equity, and long-term impact. Additional information about Blacksmith can be found at www.blacksmithnyc.com

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see www.lixte.com), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

LIXTE’s lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at www.lixte.com.

Through LIXTE’s wholly owned subsidiary, Liora Technologies Europe Ltd., the Company also is pioneering the development of electronically controlled proton therapy systems for treating tumors in various types of cancers. Liora’s proprietary flagship technology, LiGHT System, is believed to provide significant advantages over currently available technologies for treating tumors with proton therapy. Additional information about Liora Technologies can be found at www.lioratechnologies.com.

For more information about LIXTE, contact: