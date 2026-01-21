Vortex Energy Highlights 2025 Technical Milestones Across Project Portfolio and Announces Adjournment of AGM to February 13, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) (OTC: VTECF) (FSE: AA3) (“Vortex” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a year-in-review summary of technical milestones achieved in 2025, along with a preview of the Company’s exploration plans for 2026. The Company also notes that its annual general meeting (AGM) has been adjourned to February 13, 2026, due to lack of meeting the quorum requirement.

The Robinsons River Project

Last year, Vortex advanced the technical understanding of the Robinsons River Salt Project (“Robinsons Project”) in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada, through a focused collaboration with the University of Alberta (“U of A”). This work centered on characterizing the salt system and evaluating properties relevant to underground energy storage applications, including mineralogical and petrological studies, X-ray diffraction (XRD) testing, porosity and permeability measurements, and geomechanical investigations using triaxial testing supported by CT-scanned samples. Vortex also completed the fieldwork on a low-impact Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) program, in anticipation of developing a three-dimensional seismic profile of the potential salt dome geometry and internal structure.

In 2026, exploration priorities are expected to focus on integrating the 2025 laboratory and ANT results into an updated subsurface model by completing ANT processing and interpretation and merging outputs with existing geophysical and legacy datasets, while continuing technical collaboration with the U of A. This integrated interpretation is intended to guide next-step evaluation planning, including potential drill planning and other follow-up work as warranted.

The Fire Eye Project

Last year the technical focus on the Fire Eye project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada, was on validating historical uranium showings and ranking priority targets as identified by modern geophysical datasets. Data collected in late-2024 was combined with previous datasets to follow up on targets highlighted by the 2022 airborne geophysical survey, and to ground-truth two Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI) uranium occurrences on the property. Work on the project this year is intended to build on that foundation by refining target priorities using the latest observations and results, and designing follow-up field evaluation as warranted.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Energy, commented: “2025 was an important year of technical progress on our project portfolio. With the field component of the ANT program completed at Robinsons, and our research collaboration continuing to generate valuable insight, we are focused on integrating these datasets into a clearer subsurface understanding that can support disciplined planning for the next stage of evaluation.”



AGM

Due to the absence of quorum at its originally schedule January 20, 2026 AGM, the meeting has been adjourned to [10:00] am (Vancouver time) on February 13, 2026 at the offices of the Company’s legal counsel, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP at 1200 – 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, B.C. The record date for the adjourned AGM remains December 16, 2025.

If you have any questions, or need any assistance in voting your shares, please contact the Company at +1 (778) 819-0164 or by email at info@vortexenergycorp.com. The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular for the AGM and the form of proxy related to the AGM are filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and is also available at https://vortexenergycorp.com/investors/. For those registered shareholders who have yet to submit their proxy, kindly download the form of proxy and complete and submit it in accordance with its instructions to have your shares voted. If you are a beneficial shareholder of the Company whose shares are held ‎in the name of an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities broker or trustee, please contact your intermediary for instructions on how to vote.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see the Company’s technical report entitled, Independent Technical Report on the Robinsons River Salt Property dated July 31, 2023, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

