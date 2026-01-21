Tri Pointe Homes Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2026 List of World’s Most Admired Companies

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced its inclusion on 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list. This marks the second time Tri Pointe has been named to the prestigious list, which annually ranks companies based on corporate reputation as evaluated by industry peers, directors, and analysts.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “This is an especially meaningful accolade to receive, because it’s a direct testament to the talent, agility, and excellence of our team members nationwide. As the housing market continues to evolve, our teams innovate and perform with precision. At Tri Pointe Homes, we’ve always believed that great companies are built on strong values and a people-first culture. This honor reaffirms the purpose-driven foundation of our business and our commitment to creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list, developed in partnership with global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry, honors companies that are highly regarded by their peers across nine key performance drivers, including investment value, quality of management, products and services, social responsibility, innovativeness, wise use of corporate assets, financial soundness, global competitiveness, and talent attraction and retention. The ratings are based on a comprehensive survey of thousands of executives, directors, and industry analysts who evaluate companies within and beyond their respective industries. Companies must rank in the top half of their industry group to be included.

Tri Pointe’s recognition comes amid the company’s ongoing national expansion and performance in a dynamic housing environment. The company recently opened its first communities in Utah and continues to build scale across new divisions in Florida and the Carolinas, all while delivering premium lifestyle communities that emphasize thoughtful planning, wellness-driven design, and customer-first experiences. Its strategic land positions, strong balance sheet, and experienced leadership have positioned Tri Pointe to grow community count by an anticipated 10 to 15 percent in 2026, with most of that growth concentrated in Central and East regions.

This latest recognition follows several recent honors for Tri Pointe Homes, including being one of the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and 2025 PEOPLE® Companies That Care, and named on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM and 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for ConstructionTM lists. The company continues to invest in talent, innovation, and community development that supports its long-term vision as a leading premium lifestyle homebuilder.

“Our people are at the heart of every distinction Tri Pointe receives,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “We take a ‘best of big and small’ approach that empowers local teams in every market to lead with their own insight and relationships, all while benefitting from the strength and resources of our national organization. Their drive, collaboration, and sense of ownership creates a resilient culture that can perform through cycles and grow with passion and purpose.”

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and was designated as one of the PEOPLE® Companies That Care for three consecutive years (2023 through 2025).

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm that works with clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities, and helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global leader in business journalism founded in 1930. Fortune is home to business franchises including Fortune 500, Best Companies, World's Most Admired Companies, Fastest Growing Companies and Most Powerful Women.

