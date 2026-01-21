Horizon Land Company, LLC Appoints Drew Odabashian as Co-CEO

CROFTON, Md., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Land Company, LLC (“Horizon”), a vertically integrated owner-operator of manufactured housing communities, has announced the appointment of Drew Odabashian to Co-CEO. Most recently President and Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Odabashian will serve alongside Ryan Hotchkiss, Horizon’s founding partner, who continues as Co-CEO while also assuming the role of Chief Strategic Officer.

"Drew has been my partner and co-pilot for 14 years," said Hotchkiss. "He has played a vital role in the development and improvement of Horizon's property management and asset management platforms, has been instrumental in establishing Horizon in capital markets, and has had direct control over the growth and financing of Horizon's asset base. His appointment to Co-CEO reflects his proven leadership and his critical role in Horizon's future."

Mr. Odabashian unofficially joined Horizon in 2012 as a representative of the firm’s first institutional joint venture partner before formally joining the firm in 2015. In 2023, Mr. Odabashian was appointed President, providing him with direct oversight of the firm's daily operations. Throughout his tenure, he has been instrumental in building Horizon's operational infrastructure and capital markets presence.

"I'm honored to step into this role alongside Ryan, who has been an exceptional partner and mentor throughout our 14-year collaboration," said Odabashian. "Ryan's vision and leadership have been instrumental in building Horizon into the platform it is today, and I'm grateful for the trust he and our team have placed in me. As we approach our twentieth anniversary, I'm excited to help lead Horizon into its next chapter of growth. We have built a best-in-class operational platform, strong capital markets relationships, and most importantly, an exceptional team. I look forward to building on this foundation as we continue to create value for our investors and residents while positioning Horizon for long-term success."

In his new capacity, Mr. Odabashian will also retain his position as Chief Investment Officer, continuing to directly oversee and administer acquisitions, dispositions, and financing across Horizon's investment vehicles. Mr. Hotchkiss' expanded role as Chief Strategic Officer will enable him to dedicate additional focus to organizational development and positioning the firm for continued success. The announcement comes as Horizon prepares to celebrate its twentieth anniversary and continues an ongoing commitment to the company’s longevity and alignment of its next generation of leadership.

About Horizon Land Company, LLC

Horizon Land Company is a vertically integrated owner-operator of manufactured housing communities. Since its founding in March 2006, the firm has established itself as one of the country's leading manufactured housing fund managers. Horizon manages 169 communities totaling over 24,500 combined home pads across multiple institutional investment vehicles, delivering consistent results for its partners while prioritizing the residents of its communities. For more information, visit https://horizonlandmgmt.com/.

Media Contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

rscampoli@marketcompr.com