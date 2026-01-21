PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Announces Health Canada Acknowledgement of Spryng® as a Veterinary Medical Device

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., in cooperation with its parent PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW) and affiliate PetVivo AI, Inc., an emerging biomedical device company focused on innovative medical technologies for companion animals and equine athletes, today announced that Health Canada has formally acknowledged Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology as a veterinary medical device for use in Canada.

Spryng is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable device developed to support joint health and aid in the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions in animals. This regulatory acknowledgement by Health Canada represents a key milestone in the Company’s global commercialization strategy and underscores the product’s recognition by a major international regulatory authority.

“Receiving acknowledgment from Health Canada that Spryng meets the criteria for a veterinary medical device is an important endorsement of our scientific and regulatory strategy,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “This acknowledgment reflects our continued commitment to expanding access to innovative, safe, and effective solutions that improve the health and mobility of companion animals and athletic equines. We look forward to advancing Spryng’s availability in Canada as part of our broader global growth plan.”

While Health Canada’s acknowledgement represents an important regulatory milestone, Spryng is not expected to be immediately available in Canada due to ongoing distribution infrastructure development, Canadian-specific packaging and labeling preparations, and other operational requirements. Subject to the completion of these items, the Company currently anticipates a potential commercial availability in Canada in the second calendar quarter of 2026.

Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology has garnered interest from veterinarians and animal health partners worldwide, and this latest regulatory milestone further supports PetVivo’s efforts to bring transformative joint support solutions to the global veterinary market.

Spryng is commercially available in the United States and through select distribution partners internationally.

