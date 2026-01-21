Microchip Introduces 600V Gate Driver Family for High-Voltage Power Management Applications

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the demanding needs of high-voltage power management applications, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces the introduction of its 600V Gate Driver portfolio, featuring 12 devices available in half-bridge, high-side/low-side and 3-phase driver configurations. Building on Microchip’s power management solutions, these high-voltage gate drivers are designed to facilitate the development of motor control and power conversion systems for industrial and consumer applications.

The 600V gate drivers enable fast switching and efficient performance with current drive options from 600 mA to 4.5A. They support 3.3V logic for seamless integration with microcontrollers. Designed with enhanced noise immunity, Schmitt-triggered inputs and internal deadtime to protect MOSFETs, these gate drivers enable reliable performance in high-noise environments.

“Microchip’s 600V gate drivers give our customers the reliability and efficiency they need to tackle complex motor control and power conversion challenges,” said Rudy Jaramillo, VP of Microchip’s analog power and interface division. “These devices help engineers bring their power systems to market faster and with greater confidence.”

For a comprehensive system solution, Microchip’s motor control and power conversion products can be used alongside the company’s MCUs and MOSFETs. These gate drivers support industry trends such as the electrification of industrial systems, growth in renewable energy and the increasing demand for compact, efficient motor control solutions.

Microchip offers an array of gate drivers to support a wide range of applications from DC-DC power supplies to a host of motor applications, all while promoting high design flexibility, system efficiency and robust operation. To learn more about the company’s gate drivers, visit the web page.

Development Tools

The 600V gate drivers are supported by simulation models enabling engineers to mitigate design risks before prototyping.

Pricing and Availability

The portfolio of 600V gate drivers is now available for purchase in production quantities. You can purchase directly from Microchip or contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio support customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets.



